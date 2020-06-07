As much as it would be easy to see the loss of spring football because of the novel coronavirus as a negative, Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard isn’t looking at it that way.
“Different isn’t always bad,” Beard said. “You can harp on the negative. You harp on the fact that this is a hurdle, or you can build from it and you can use the positives in it. Of course, we go round and round in our coaches’ office. We’ve got different coaches that feel different ways about wanting to do this, wanting to do that, wanting to get to work, we’re missing this, we’re missing that. At the end of the day, you know what? Everybody’s missing it.”
Beard, who previously coached at Live Oak, took over the Denham program in November after Bill Conides went 1-9 in his final season and said he’s learned some things about his players since then.
“I think these kids are hungry for success,” Beard said. “I don’t want to knock anything that was done before or knock anybody before me. I just think these kids were excited about a change. I think these kids were excited about a change. I think these kids were excited about having a direction and a different culture in that fieldhouse. You could tell by the way they came to work every morning excited to get to work, to want to get to work, to want to know what we were doing the next day. I think we were in just long enough for these kids to fall in love with the little glimpse of Denham Springs football they saw and believe what we can do and where we can take this program. I think that went into this situation, and because of it, they handled it greatly, and now we’re going to be really excited to get back to building what we started to build together.”
School was shut down in April, but Beard and his staff have stayed in touch with the team through Zoom calls and Hudl, and he’s been pleased with the way players have soaked up information and asked questions as the team works to install its schemes.
“I was there long enough to know and to teach these kids what it’s going to take to build a football program that’s going to represent our community and our school at a high level,” Beard said. “We were able to get just enough ground work in to where I really think these kids handled this setback, or this hurdle, as good as anybody. I thought these kids did a great job communicating with me on Hudl and getting the work in that we gave them weekly. The excitement, you could feel in just reading their words on Hudl. I’m excited to get back and just see them and watch them get back to doing what they’re going to have a whole new love for.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets will be working from a spread offense, which he and his staff were hoping to get a look at in a spring scrimmage against East Ascension.
“We’re still going to run the football but through a spread look,” Beard said. “We really felt like we’ve got some young talent to go with some of the older talent that we inherited, and we wanted to see how they fit, see how they mix, how well they work together and against each other and competed with each other. I still think that we’ve got some kids here that we can get out in space and make them make plays and get them to make plays. That’s really what we’ve missed – the opportunity to see those kids just train like they’ve never trained and then get on the field and show what they’ve put into it. That’s what we haven’t been able to see, but we’re excited.”
Beard said he’s liked what he’s seen from quarterbacks John McDaniel and Reese Mooney.
“I think that’s going to be a fun 1-2 punch right there from the quarterback position to push each other and teach each other,” Beard said.
He said he’s also looking forward to seeing what receivers Ray McKneely, Cam’Ron Kelly, Micah Harrison, Terrell Williams and Troy Golmond can accomplish as a group.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that we’re excited to see play the game,” Beard said. “We’ve seen them work. We’ve seen them move around, but we really haven’t seen them play the game, other than what’s on film. That’s a good starting point, but that’s not really fair to base an opinion or a factor off of what these kids did last year when they worked completely different, they trained completely different …”
The Yellow Jackets will work out of a 3-4 system on defense, which is the same look Beard ran at Live Oak. He said Chris Smith will move from offensive line to nose guard and the team has questions at linebacker.
“We’ve got a lot of question marks,” Beard said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces of a puzzle, and we’ve just got to figure out how to put it together.”
Without spring practice, Beard said there’s a bit more pressure on his coaching staff.
“I don’t know that it set us back,” Beard said of not having spring ball. “We’re going to have to do a better job as coaches with the learning curve. We’re going to have to dive in and we’re going to have to get comfortable doing what we do without having a spring ball – nine or 10 practices to kind of see how I run practice and see the tempo of our practice and the energy of our practice. We’re going to have to kind of learn that pretty quick during the first week or two of practice. We’re going to have to get comfortable a lot quicker with these kids. We’ve got to be a better judge of talent. We’ve got to do a better job looking at these kids and figuring out where they fit and how they’re going to fit.”
Beard’s coaching staff will have a different look, with new offensive coordinator Ryan Fournier coming over after serving two seasons as the head coach at H.L. Bourgeois. Former Live Oak assistants Brent Baker (defensive line) and Eric France (tight ends/H-backs) are also new members of the staff, while longtime DSHS defensive coordinator Mark Carroll returns to coach middle linebackers.
“I inherited a young staff, and to be able to get somebody like Carroll back involved and kind of get that blend, that balance and that mix of personalities – old school, new school – it’s really what a coaching staff needs,” Beard said.
Beard said he’s looking forward to seeing his players when they return to campus Tuesday to begin summer workouts.
“The positive in this is kids genuinely miss what we do,” Beard said. “Kids miss practice. Kids miss the conditioning. They miss the weight room. They miss their friends. There’s going to be a level of excitement that, honestly, we probably haven’t seen a whole lot lately. There’s going to be a whole different level of commitment and excitement that these kids are going to bring every day, and that alone excites me, because … when you can put something in your life that you recognize can be taken from you and it may be something you take for granted, you’re not going to take it for granted any more. You’re going to appreciate the opportunity. You’re going to appreciate your friends and the brotherhood that you’re a part of because you realize what life is like without it, and you don’t like it. There’s going to be a whole different aura to building a football program and a brotherhood and locker room and a culture in that fieldhouse that’s honestly going to be better than before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.