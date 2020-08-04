DENHAM SPRINGS – Excuse Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard if he seems a bit excited these days.
It’s just the sort of thing that happens when a new coach gets to see his team in action for the first time. Yeah, it’s practice, but it’s still something new for the first-year DSHS coach and his staff.
“It’s really not even starting over,” Beard said Tuesday, noting he took the Denham Springs job in November, started working there in January before schools shut down statewide in March because of the novel coronavirus. “No spring ball. Really, we never got started. This is the first time we’ve seen these kids in helmets, first time we’ve issued equipment to these kids, so really, it’s finally the beginning.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets are currently running practices in three different time slots with two 25-man pods in each one.
“Really, the older guys were kind of ready to go together to where we can do some more advanced things with that group with the 7-on-7s and things they’re letting us do now, where the younger groups, they need a little different attention right now, so we’re able just to focus on that side of the ball with that group,” Beard said. “So far, it’s been awesome. The kids have worked and bought in. It’s organized. Even though it looks like chaos, it’s organized chaos.”
Beard said it’s a different way to run practice, but he has no complaints.
“I’m used to coming in and getting my one group, getting them all stretched ‘all right. Now go. Break off here.’ (Now), you’re trying to get two and three groups done at the same time started in different areas,” Beard said. “You can say it’s a challenge. Heck, it’s a chance, an opportunity. That’s the biggest thing. It’s an opportunity to come in and be around these kids and be at Denham Springs and be around the coaches and do what we love to do and be around the kids we love to be around.”
Tuesday’s practice featured a lot of teaching, which Beard said is necessary at this point, in part, because there was no spring football.
“I don’t want to say we’re behind,” Beard said. “We’re just starting. It’s a fresh start, so there’s a lot of things we’re trying to get on film so we can correct and clean up and show. It’s one thing to take our Live Oak film and show them – look, this is our base defense, this is this blitz, this is this coverage. They see it, but it’s not quite the same sight or feel as it is with them on camera doing it. Sometimes you’ve got to screw up to learn the right way. The big eye in the sky don’t lie, and that’s what we needed. We’re filming everything right now when we get on this field, so we have opportunities. If we’ve got small groups, we can break up and then go watch the film and clean up everything we’re trying to teach them to do.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday the state will remain in Phase Two of reopening for another 21 days. Meanwhile, Livingston Parish schools begin Friday in their Phase Two mode, which will feature a mixture of distance and in-person learning, and Beard said he knows things will be different when it comes to football practice once school begins.
“The commitment level in these crazy times goes up,” Beard said. “It becomes more of challenge on families because they’ve got to have rides here. I hate it, but it’s what’s got to be done. You’ve got to make that commitment as a kid. You’ve got to make that commitment as a family.”
“It’s not like you’re at school and you’re staying after school,” Beard continued. “It’s going to take some moving parts here, which I appreciate so much. You and I both know, if your kid’s a part of something special and you make that commitment, it’s worth it. That’s what I’m hoping these parents are starting to see with the changes in Denham Springs football and the changes in these kids and their demeanor, their attitude, their mentality. It’s worth it to have them at work when it’s time to go to work.”
He’s also looking the current circumstances as a learning experience for his team.
“I’m not one to harp on what goes on,” Beard said. “I’m going to roll with the punches. I’m going to teach these kids to handle … adversity or changes or challenges. A lot of it’s your mindset and how you handle that. We’re going to fight through this. I think we’re playing. It’s just a matter of when. I keep telling our kids that. We’re going to train as if we’re going to get a call tomorrow and have to play, and we’re going to be ready to play. To be able to finally get these kids out in just a Denham Springs helmet is new. It’s not starting over. It’s new, but it’s a lot of fun.”
Beard said he also understands the reasoning for staying in Phase 2.
“I don’t know this, and I could be way off, but I think it could end up a pretty smart decision with where we are, where we’ve been, how it seems like we’re doing better or plateauing like they say,” Beard said. “But it may be smart to watch the schools and see if anything jumps off the chart or causes some crazy spike.
“I’ve always said this, I’m going to respect or government and the job they do. If I had a problem with it, I’d run for governor. Everybody can sit back and have their opinions and say what they’re going to say, but at the end of the day, I’m going to support our government and I’m going to do everything they ask me to do to keep these kids safe and try to abide by everything they give us that they say is the best thing because they’re the professionals and they’re studying all this. You know what? If they say three more weeks is going to give us a chance to play football, well by God, I’m going to do everything right for three more weeks.”
