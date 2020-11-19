DENHAM SPRINGS – There was a little bit different vibe around the Denham Springs High football program earlier this week, and there’s no doubt most of it was a residual effect of the Yellow Jackets’ first win of the season.
“No doubt it makes everything better, just to see how happy these kids were, the smiles on their face and all the hard work to finally pay off and give them a chance to taste that victory and that success,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said earlier this week in the wake of a 26-21 win over Walker that was also Beard’s first at DSHS. “We’ve said it every week, ‘man, we keep getting better. We keep getting closer.’ You get tired of saying we’re getting better and getting closer. You want these kids to be able to experience that success. It was a hard-fought battle, 4-5A Livingston Parish rivalry game, and (we) were able to pull it out.”
The Yellow Jackets will look to carry that momentum in Friday’s game, hosting Class 1A No. 3 Ouachita Christian, a game which was finalized Sunday when Denham Springs lost its game with St. Helena because of COVID-19 issues at St. Helena.
“We kind of went into Walker as the first round of the playoffs, because we’re trying to survive every day now with the way we started,” Beard said, his team has a chance to get into the postseason with a win, sitting at No. 37 in the Class 5A power rankings by geauxpreps.com heading into the game. “The way we started, technically, we had to treat these as two playoff games – round one and round two to even get us in or have the chance to get us in. I thought we were successful last week, and now you bring in a perennial power in 1A. I tried to explain to our kids don’t look at 1A. Look at the history of Ouachita Christian. These boys can play. I think these coaches are some of the best in the state.”
“The playoff mentality is, we win, we have a chance to survive,” Beard said. “If we lose, it’s over. Period.”
Ouachita Christian (5-1) is No. 5 in the Division IV power rankings and coming off a 27-7 win over St. Frederick.
“I’ve enjoyed watching their film,” Beard said. “I’ve enjoyed watching the quarterback they have. They seem to play the game the right way. You sometimes dip back down into those smaller school football and it reminds you how much fun it is to see these kids just get after it – both ways, special teams.”
The Eagles (5-1) are led by quarterback Hunter Herring.
“The Herring kid (is) … arguably the best quarterback in the state in that class -- big kid, got a big arm, but he’s more impressive running the football,” Beard said. “He’s a big, physical runner. They gain that plus-one with the quarterback running the football. He gets out on the edge and can run some people over. He can make some moves. He’s got a little shake about him, but just that big, physical presence. He definitely plays the game the way you want your quarterbacks to play.”
Ouachita Christian bases out of a 3-4 defense led by linebacker Henry Messinger, who also plays on the offensive line.
“He’s that hammer in the middle,” Beard said. “I’ve enjoyed watching him. Really, you get back into that old-school football, two ways, ironman, just get nasty. I’ve had blast watching their film … They’re just so sound, well-coached, disciplined. They’re going to be where they’re going to be. They’re going to control that box. They seem to have a pretty good grasp on the box right there. It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be a test because of their discipline.”
Against Walker, sophomore Ray McKneely rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns, while Omari Warren scored a pair of touchdowns while filling in with Cam Kelly out with a concussion. Beard expects Kelly to be back this week.
“With (Kelly) out, Ray was able to just get more touches, so he probably got in a little different rhythm than he was accustomed to, but to have (Kelly and McKneely), that’s two special players,” Beard said. “You want to get them both in a rhythm and you get the both rocking and rolling with our o-line winning up front. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch those kids tote the rock for the next two more years.”
Beard also tipped his hat to the Yellow Jackets’ offensive line for its effort.
“Our o-line, once again, they are a position group that gets better and better every week,” Beard said. “They really have come together. The two young bucks on the line – (Tyler) Kimble and Ford (McDaniel) – we lost Ford late in the game to a broken arm, but the two young bucks, they just keep getting more and more comfortable to go with those guys that were already comfortable that were already comfortable that were returning starters in Harrell. The Hooper brothers (Zane and Wesley) have just come along way and have really cranked it up and grown our offensive line tremendously because they’re so physical and so athletic and because of that, we were able to get some things rolling.”
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets stopped Walker three times in the red zone.
“You see us kind of grow up the last couple of weeks,” Beard said. “Early on, we were floundering around, trying to fit it all together, find the pieces, teach the pieces that we had to do the job we were asking them to do. The last couple weeks, you see us. We finally grew up. You had to have some critical stops – fourth-down stops against Live Oak. You had to have some red zone stops here versus Walker. To really bow up and get the job done, especially with Walker having No. 11 (Brian Thomas), such a special player and the threat that he is, I really thought our kids handled it beautifully. They’re getting better everyday and you finally start to see it come together and they’re starting to play with a little confidence. That’s what makes it so much fun to watch the growth of this program this year.”
The focus for the Yellow Jackets now is Ouachita Christian.
“This is a big-time opponent,” Beard said. “Like I told them, this could be arguably one of the biggest wins for Denham Springs in a long time. They’re 1A, but what a respectable power, a defending state champion, and really a bunch of hard-nosed kids that play the game the right way and great coaching. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to see how we match up with that.”
