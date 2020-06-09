WALKER – As much as Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey would have liked to have caught up with some of his players exploits during their time away from school as a result of the novel coronavirus, he said there wasn’t much time for that when the Wildcats returned to campus to begin summer workouts Tuesday.
“We didn’t really get to have much just, ‘hey, how’s everybody doing?’ time,” Mahaffey said after the Wildcats wrapped up their workout at Wildcat Stadium. “We were just trying to figure out where to get everybody, but I think they were excited to do stuff and realize, ‘oh yeah. We’re not quite where we need to be’ of course, but I think it was a good day.”
Mahaffey admitted there were a few kinks, which he expects will get worked out as things progress.
“I think we prepped and tried to figure out the smoothest way to do things,” Mahaffey said. “It was a little rough with the sign-in process and the traffic, but I think once we got here, everybody got rolling, and the best thing was just getting these guys together and have them interact. I know they’ve been chomping at the bit to do some things.”
“I feel like once we got into the groups and now everybody kind of has a clue of how we’re trying to do it, I think it will go fairly smoothly.”
Mahaffey said he and his coaching staff broke the team up into five groups of 25 players with two or three groups outdoors, a group in the team room and a group in the weight room.
“We just tried to keep those guys in these groups, and they’ll stay in those for these next three weeks until we break (for) Fourth of July, and then we can kind of re-assess at that point,” Mahaffey said.
“It’s a lot of organization,” Mahaffey continued. “Normally, we might have three guys at a rack together (in the weight room), but with this, you can only have one. Obviously, we’ve got to be prepared on the cleansing part of stuff. When you get to football stuff, there’s only certain things you can do without the equipment or the contact, so it just modifies the kind of stuff we’re able to do, but right now, we’re happy to be able to do anything.”
A big part of Tuesday’s work was installation on both sides of the ball, all the while being mindful distancing on the field. The coaching staff took great care to keep players five yards apart when possible, lining them up on each yard line.
Walker linebacker Jesse James, who said he was happy to be back with his teammates, said the distancing was the biggest adjustment he had to make during the workouts.
“We looked around,” he said. “We just did what we had to do.”
Mahaffey there’s a reason for that distancing.
“We want to follow the protocols the best we can, and I think all the coaches were trying to adjust and do things that we can do under these guidelines, but the most important thing is to try and give us as much chance as we can to have a normal fall,” Mahaffey said. “Nothing right now is worth jeopardizing that.”
