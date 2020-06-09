DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard may have summed up the feelings of coaches around the state this week as summer workouts cranked up Tuesday in Livingston Parish.
“It’s like Christmas morning,” Beard said during a small break after his team returned to campus for the first time since schools were shut down statewide in March because of the novel coronavirus. “The kids were here with a great attitude. The first group gave some amazing effort, and just to even see them, as tough as it is, you saw some smiles on their faces, a little hop and bouncing around. It’s not normal yet, but we’re getting closer to normal. That’s what we need. It’s so much fun to watch these young dudes get after it and get better every day, and that’s what exciting.”
Players were required to sign in at arrival and out at departure and get their temperatures taken.
“It seems like it ran really smooth that first group,” Beard said. “I think our coaches and our trainers are doing a phenomenal job getting them in and out. We’re all working together. We’re all trying to do it right. We figured we’d have a few hiccups, but that first group was perfect.”
The Yellow Jackets set up their workouts with three groups of 25 players with offensive players and defensive players coming in separate waves. Players also lifted weights and worked on football/conditioning drills.
“It was what was expected,” Beard said of the team’s conditioning based on the first workout. “You’re going to have some struggle, and you’re going to have some be able to knock it out depending on what you put into this break. I’m good with either one, and it’s our job to get them better and get them right. They don’t have to be right until the end of July.”
For DSHS defensive lineman Chris Smith, the highlight of the day was being able to get some work in with his teammates.
“I kind of dreaded it a little bit, once I got out here, I missed it ,” he said. “I think it definitely went better than I thought it would. I thought it was a pretty good day. We got better today.”
DSHS assistant coach Joe Ryan put players through their conditioning paces. Smith said he tried to stay in shape while working for his father’s construction company and going to the gym four times a week during the time off.
“I didn’t do enough running,” Smith said after wrapping up his workout. “I should have done a little bit more running, but I think I did pretty good.”
“It was a little tough,” Smith continued. “It takes a little while to get used to.”
Beard also spoke with players in individual groups Tuesday.
“Really, you’re just kind of going through the calendar, how we’re going to do things, answering any questions that parents might have, going through the LHSAA paperwork and physical process,” Beard said. “And you know what? We’re going to address the real-life issues that we’re dealing with in the world today. We’re not going to shy away from talking about where our country’s at and the things that have gone on there. We’re going to talk real world and make sure we’re all in this together. The biggest thing we’re stressing to them is right is right, wrong is wrong. When we talk about family and brotherhood, this is a place for them to come where they’re safe, where they’re comfortable.”
Beard also noted Tuesday was a lot about the little things when it comes to being back at work with his team.
“I told you last week, when you have something you can lose, it just means more to you, and you don’t take it for granted any more, and I’m hoping that’s kind of how they all feel, because I can tell you, I’ve never taken it for granted, but I dang sure never will now. You realize you miss your coaches. You miss your kids. You just miss your normal routine – just excited to get back to it.”
