It appears high school football teams now have a target date for the start of the season. But the state has to get there first.
In a memo to member schools, Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine sent a revised fall sports schedule Wednesday featuring an Oct. 8 start date to the football season.
With Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement extension of Phase 2 of the state's reopening for 21 days Tuesday as a result of the novel coronavirus, it was necessary for the LHSAA to reconfigure its start dates for some sports. On the LHSAA’s original calendar, football jamborees were scheduled to be played Aug. 27-29 with Sept. 3 as the first date for games to be played.
“I think the LHSAA’s just trying to give some answers and give some target dates for the sports seasons moving forward,” Springfield principal and LHSAA Executive Committee member Spencer Harris said. “Now that we kind of know the Governor’s timeline, at least for the next weeks and down, we can kind of look at some plans based on the fall sports that are coming, that way those coaches and student-athletes can kind of know what to prepare for.”
Having a target date for potential start of the season was exactly what football coaches in Livingston Parish were looking for.
“This whole time, what we’ve been looking for is a plan – some dates that we could recognize as being important and have a mindset of what our expectations are going forward and what we’re looking forward to, and we have that now,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “It definitely, I think, takes a little bit of stress off of us now that we know something. It gives us an idea of what we need to plan for going forward.”
"A push back is a push back," Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. "We'll do whatever we've got to do to play, but I'm most excited because we're now seeing a start date."
“Just having an end in sight, now it’s something we can sit there and tell the kids, ‘hey guys, we’re playing Oct. 8’, now, who we’re going to play and what we’re going to do at that time, we don’t know, but at least we know now Oct. 8 is what we’re looking at as long as these phases go accordingly, our numbers continue to improve and stuff,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. “That’s huge for our kids. We’re able to tell the kids, ‘hey guys, this is the starting point’, and it gives us coaches an opportunity to kind of look and evaluate because we still have two months before we play a game.”
Harris and Westmoreland both stressed getting to the Oct. 8 start date hinges upon the state’s ability to navigate into the next phases of reopening. Earlier this summer, Bonine said football games would not be played until the state reaches the LHSAA’s Phase 4, which essentially means getting past Phase 3.
“I think it gives some direction,” Harris said. “Obviously, the direction is still contingent on the status of our state and where we’re at with the Governor, but it does give us a chance so that we know phase we need to be in, where we need to be in order to have those sports.”
“It’s great to have a date … but we have to do our part and heed the warnings of social distancing and the masks and all of that, and if we do, then we might have football,” Westmoreland said. “So hopefully our kids are doing their part, our parents. I know our school system is doing everything we can in order to ensure safety, so hopefully we’ll be able to get after it and give these seniors a senior season.”
The Oct. 8 date may seem like it’s a long way off, but Harris said that’s also by design, in part, to help athletes.
“The one thing people need to understand too with football is, you can’t just say, ‘OK, we’re out of Phase 3, go play.’ These kids, they’ve got to build up with the heat, the pads, the conditioning, because we don’t want to turn them loose, and then you have a higher number of injuries, a higher number of heat stroke and things, so there has a to a timeline to build up to being able to play,” Harris said.
That’s something Janis said his coaching staff would begin to formulate a plan for immediately, noting there’s now roughly a two-month timetable from now until the projected start of the season.
“I’ll talk to my coaches today and we’ll look at different plans that we can put in place to go forward,” Janis said. “You don’t want to burn kids out, and we still really don’t know a set day for when we can actually start having full contact. You’re looking at possibly practicing for the next month with no contact, and I know when we put pads on here, our kids want to use them. I don’t want to put our kids in a situation where they feel like what they’re doing in practice is not making them better or making this team better. We’ll examine what to do going forward for the next two months, but it’s good to have a date and to know something.”
The Oct. 8 start date for the season is the only definitive one listed for football on the memo besides those for the start of practices, with all other season dates, including playoffs, to be determined.
“If we’re able to start Oct. 8, we’ve got some flexibility to back the season up some,” Harris said. “The state championships with the Dome, we’ve got some flexibility on some weeks. I don’t think this has been determined yet, I believe that Oct. 8, if we’re able to start that day, that would be Week 4, and we’d go from there. Teams aren’t going to be just be making up their own schedule. If we’re able to go Week 4 through 10 and maybe have a reduced playoff – maybe just 16 teams instead of 32 to make up some difference so that we can try to get it in. I don’t think the LHSAA has made a determination on the exact number of games, and that’s going to be determined by if we’re able to start on the 8th. If we get pushed back a week and we have to start on the 15th, then we may not start until Week 4, Week 5. We just have to see.”
The memo also provided an update on volleyball season, with Monday remaining as the first day for practice and Sept. 8 as the first date for matches to be played. Cross country and swimming are unaffected, with Aug. 31 the first date for meets in both sports.
