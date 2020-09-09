Those waiting for the start of the high school football season got a bit of a surprise from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee on Wednesday.
The committee voted to move the start of the season to the weekend of Oct. 1-3 after an earlier plan set the start date at Oct. 8-10.
Originally, Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine said there would be a 21-day period to get acclimated to full contact, but the number was reduced, in part because teams have been practicing for about a month.
The executive committee also approved moving to contact sports in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which was expected after the LHSAA, state government and other agencies announced a deal last week to the House Committee on Education to move forward with football season.
The state is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening, which under the LHSAA’s original guidelines meant no full-contact drills. But on Friday, Bonine, told the House Committee plans to proceed with football season will move forward regardless of where the state stands in the reopening process. The approval also came after Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a legal opinion stating schools wouldn’t face liability if playing football and practicing in Phase 2.
“At the end of the day, I just want the kids to be able to play,” Springfield principal and LHSAA Executive Committee member Spencer Harris said. “We want to try to do it safely. We want to look at it. Currently there’s 17 or 18 other states that are playing football and none have had anybody hospitalized from COVID. I think that there’s been some cases, but no one has been seriously ill, and I think we’re just at a point now where it’s time to move forward and give our kids the opportunity to be kids.”
Teams can begin contact practices Thursday, with scrimmages set for Sept. 24-26.
“That gives them two weeks to get contact drills in and to work forward with a scrimmage and then the next week start playing, so we thought that that was sufficient,” Harris said, noting schools have had less than two weeks in full pads before scrimmaging in the past. “We didn’t change or speed that up any.”
In a release from the LHSAA, an eight-game season will begin Oct. 1-3 with teams playing Week 3 opponents. There will be a 32-team playoff bracket with games set for Nov. 27-28. The state championships are set for Dec. 26-28 at the Superdome.
Harris also stressed the LHSAA does not determine stadium capacities, which will be regulated by parishes and school systems in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“I think that will be the talk over the next month is how many people are going to get to go? What’s the capacity numbers? How do you get tickets for games? It’s going to be different,” Harris said. “You’re going to have to do pre-sale tickets and have them in advance. You’re not going to be able to sell at the door, because you’re going to have to regulate how many people get in.”
The Executive Committee also approved a plan in which select and non-select schools will play at the same venues for championships for this season only.
“With the number of venues that were affected with the storm (Hurricane Laura) and different things lining that up, for this year, we thought it would be best to have everybody together,” Harris said. “Select wanted that as well.”
Last season, the girls and boys state basketball tournaments were played at McNeese State’s Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, which Harris said played a part in bringing select and non-select schools to the same venues for championships.
“What is the status there, and not only the status of those venues, but hotels, areas for people to be able to get in there? All that is still up for question,” Harris said.
