The Live Oak football team is taking a three-game win streak into Friday’s regular season finale at Central, but Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland doesn’t want to tinker with the formula that’s worked for his team this season.
The Eagles (5-2, 2-1) are coming off a 34-20 win over Pineville, a team Live Oak picked up last week after Scotlandville went into quarantine with COVID-19 contact issues.
“A win against Pineville is good,” Westmoreland said. “They’re a quality opponent. It was a quality win, but for us, we don’t want to get wrapped up in it. We’ve got to get ready for Central and then hopefully put a good product on the field and put a win on the board.”
Westmoreland said a big part of the team’s win streak has come in preparation over the past few weeks.
“The kids have done a good job of just being able to get in and get to work and playing extremely hard and then really working hard throughout the week,” Westmoreland said. “They come in Saturday morning ready to go, and we’ve had great practices Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays the last couple of weeks, and even with the change in opponent last week, they did a good job in having a different practice routine for the week. The kids responded really, really well and did a good job. For us, it is a negative because we at midnight we flush what happened on Friday night. We let it go, so whether it’s a win or a loss, we’re trying to instill in our kids that we’re shifting gears and getting ready for the next one.”
Against Pineville, the Eagles snapped a 20-20 tie with touchdowns from Lane Hilbun and Daylen Lee in the fourth quarter while the defense forced a punt and turnover on downs.
“Offensively, (it was) just staying true to who we were,” Westmoreland said as the Eagles rushed for 282 yards on 55 carries as a team. “We knew they were going to score in the second half. We knew that was going to happen. They are a very pass-happy offense that can score. No. 21 (Andrew Frazier), we knew was going to get loose at least once. He does in the second half. It’s hard to keep a player like that out of the end zone for four quarters. He found the end zone, but for us, we talked at halftime, weather the storm.
“Once they tied the game up 20-20, it was really just the guys,” Westmoreland said. “They said ‘coach, we got it.’ The defense buckled down, kept them out of the end zone in the fourth quarter. The offense buckles down and goes on two drives and puts 14 points on the board and has the ball at the end of the ball game with about two minutes left …”
Central (6-1, 2-1) is coming off a 46-7 win over Belaire.
“Coach (Sid Edwards) does a good job over there,” Westmoreland said. “They just play hard-nosed football over there. They have talent, but he’s got them instilled with that mentality it’s just us against the world and our back’s against the wall and we’re coming out swinging. Man, those kids play hard.”
They’ve got talent on both sides of the ball, but, man, from No. 1 to 100, they play a scrappy, hard-nosed brand of football, and we’ve got to be able to match that physicality. We’ve got to be able to match that brand of football.”
Westmoreland said one of the focal points of the Wildcats’ offense is quarterback Jonathan Swift.
“I feel like Zach Morris, they’re offensive coordinator, does a good job of putting his athletes in space,” Westmoreland said. “I think he wants to run the football, but their quarterback gives them ability to run the football, but he’s also a pretty good passer. He gives them the ability to be able to do both and then be able to run the ball at the quarterback spot. They’re looking to run the ball and dictate the line of scrimmage, but with their quarterback being such a special athlete, they have the ability to run it with the tailback, run it with him or let him sit in the pocket and throw it down the field.”
Westmoreland also praised the play of Central’s Da’veawn Armstead on defense.
“No. 2 (Armstead) is probably one of the best defensive players we’ll see all year at safety,” Westmoreland said, while noting one of the keys for the Eagles is to control the time of possession. “That kid comes downhill, and he is screaming. He’s very, very good. That’s not to take away from what their other kids do, but that kid definitely stands out on film. They’re very aggressive at the linebacker spot. They’ll get after you. The defensive line is pretty big, pretty strong guys that like to control the line – very good defensive approach, just scrappy and they’re going to get after you.”
While the Eagles are eyeing the playoffs, Westmoreland said he’d like to see his offense be a bit more opportunistic by taking advantage of turnovers, scoring touchdowns over field goals.
“You want to play your best football at this point in the season,” Westmoreland said. “I feel like we’re getting where we need to be. There are still some areas I feel like we can improve on but have not gotten where I want to be. We still have some room for improvement. Hopefully we see that this week and go into the playoffs definitely on the right foot, but no matter the outcome Friday, at midnight, we’re going to be 0-0 looking at who we’re going to play in the playoffs and then be 1-0 that week.”
