WATSON – The Live Oak football team isn’t hosting its originally scheduled opponent, but the Eagles are playing Friday.
With Scotlandville in quarantine because of COVID-19 tracing issues, the Eagles will host Pineville in a move that brought about some changes to the Eagles’ practice routine this week.
The game wasn’t finalized until about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, about the same time the Live Oak coaching staff received its first game film on Pineville.
“We really haven’t had a good chance to dive into,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said Tuesday afternoon. “We have a general idea of what we’re going to see for our offensive staff … Defense, (we’re) still trying to break it down, see what they do and stuff. This way, we’re able to show a little film. We’re going to stretch, go through a little light practice, kind of show our offense the front that they’ll see and kind of run some plays against the front we think we’ll see, and defense they’ll kind of go through some film work and get ready, and then (Wednesday) we’ll roll back into it. We’ll be a full pad practice (Wednesday), then we’ll be in pads on Thursday as well, which is a little new, but with us having a walk-through (Tuesday), I think it may work in our favor.”
While this week’s practice plan changed, Westmoreland said those changes may become the norm for his team going forward depending on how things shake out.
“It may be something we like maybe moving forward,” he said. “Have a day in the middle of the week where we have a walk-through as opposed to the day before a game and we get after it with practice on Thursday. We’ll see. You always try to look for areas of improvement or maybe something new, so this is something that we’ll have to see if it works out in our favor. If it is, we may adopt it. If not, there’s noting wrong with doing what you’ve been doing.”
Pineville is 2-2 on the season coming off a 32-14 win over West Ouachita.
“Pineville’s a pretty large group of kids,” Westmoreland said. “They’re pretty large. They’ve got a tailback, they’ll line him at wide receiver, slot, running back – No. 21. It seems like a lot of roads run through No. 21. They try to get him the ball as much as possible, so we’ve got to do a good job of containing him. The quarterback (Nate Dardar) is a good little passer, can move in the pocket, extend the play with his feet and hit the open receiver. They’ve got some tall, rangy guys, but just their overall size is pretty impressive.”
Westmoreland said the Pineville defensive is paced by linebacker Michael Hines.
“Man, he sets the edge and you’re not getting outside that dude,” Westmoreland said. “When he anchors down, he’s anchored down. The linebackers move really, really well. They scrape to the hole. We’ve got our work cut out for us. We traded a very athletic, very fast Scotlandville team for a very strong, very big and quick Pineville team. This is not going to be an easy test, especially on a short week of practice.”
The plus for the Eagles, however, is they’ll look to build on the momentum of last week’s 38-31 win over Denham Springs in which Michael Summers blocked Cole LeBlanc’s 30-yard field goal attempt that Will Andrepont retuned for a touchdown with 4.7 seconds remaining in former LOHS coach Brett Beard’s return.
“That was probably one of the most emotional games I’ve seen kids have with everything kind of surrounding the game,” Westmoreland said. “The kids did a good job all week. It was very eerie Friday leading into the game – very quiet. Even pregame, very quiet. It was definitely a different feel. At one point in time, I felt we weren’t ready and when we come out, it was like, ‘man, they’re just locked in.’ They truly are, they’re locked in ready to go.”
TJ Magee rushed for 173 yards to pace the Eagles against Denham Springs. Westmoreland praised the efforts of Magee, Summers, Aiden Saunders and Branson McCoy, but Westmoreland said his focus is taking advantage of opportunities.
“Our offensive line played extremely well throughout the night,” he said. “For us, though, there’s always room for improvement. When we get turnovers, we’ve got to put points on the board. Yeah, we flipped field position once. That’s fine, but we’ve got to put points on the board when we get turnovers like that. That can definitely change the momentum and really allow you to put some distance between yourself and your opponent.
“It’s the same thing with our defense,” Westmoreland continued. “We’ve got to get off the field on fourth down.”
