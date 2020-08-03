WATSON – Monday was the first day of football practice for schools in Livingston Parish, and if there’s one constant about Live Oak’s workout, it’s that things were certainly different.
That’s not a bad thing. It’s just the way things are in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s it,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said following practice. “You get to introduce helmets, so that’s a positive thing – some hand shields and things. (We’re) trying to break the little routine – put the kids out here in the afternoons and kind of start getting them used to that routine of after-school practice and stuff. It was good for us to be able to kind of do something a little different … and hopefully getting one step closer to playing some football this year.”
The Eagles got their work in remaining socially distanced in multiple groups, giving the practice a noticeably different look.
“We’ve been doing a pretty good job all summer of kind of keeping them in their static groups, kind of their position groups, and stuff like that and not letting them intermingle with each other, and we continued to do that today just trying to space them out,” Westmoreland said. “I think I said, ‘hey, stay away, separate’ a thousand times. We’re going to put that on repeat on the sound system tomorrow, but overall the kids did a good job. It’s just trying to teach them a new norm, something that no one’s used to, but trying to get them used to that new norm.”
“Some groups were a little larger than others, but overall, it still kept our numbers under what we needed to be for inside and outside,” Westmoreland continued.
Westmoreland worked on handoffs with the team’s running backs, linemen worked on their technique using blocking shields and sleds, and the Eagles also did some 7-on-7 work.
“Just being able to hold the hand dummies and give us a different drill was a nice introduction,” Westmoreland said. “Some ball exchange drills, doing that type of stuff with the pop-up dummies and things. It’s just nice to do something different. We take a lot of that stuff for granted, and then it gets taken away, so you’re trying to figure out ‘OK, well what do we do now?’ I thought the coaches did an outstanding job, but I thought the kids responded extremely well today.”
“The kids, they’ve done an outstanding job doing what they could given the circumstances today. The overwhelming majority was out here getting after it, so for us, that’s all I can ask for from our athletes is just come to work every day ready to work, and they’ve done that and responded all summer and then today.”
As practice wrapped up, the Eagles came together as a team, but there wasn’t any post-practice huddle. Instead, the group formed a large circle that took up a good portion of the field while Westmoreland and other Live Oak coaches talked to the team from the center of it.
“For the longest time, you get in your huddle, you take your hat off, you touch your brother and pray with them,” Westmoreland said. “Now you’re six feet apart and we’ve got kids spread out all over the field and you’re yelling at the top of your lungs and trying to give them instruction and talk to them and then let them know what’s coming ahead and pray with them. It’s different, but like I said, it’s the new norm, and we’re going to work through it until somebody tells us we can do something differently, and then we’ll go from there.”
Even with one practice in the books, Westmoreland knows there are still some unknowns in regard to this season.
“I’m hoping we can get some clarification kind of moving forward and see what the season looks like and go from there,” Westmoreland said.
