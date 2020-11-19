WALKER – Heading into Friday’s game at Pineville, the goal for the Walker football team is to finish strong.
The Wildcats (1-6, 0-4) have lost four straight games and are coming off a 26-21 loss to Denham Springs.
“If you’re a competitor, I think you’ve got to always want to go out there and give your best effort,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said, with his team sitting at No. 44 in unofficial Class 5A power rankings heading into Friday’s game. “Specifically with us, it’s been four weeks in a row of disappointing outcomes. Weird things could happen, but odds are high that this is the last game. Let’s go out with a win and let’s try and put forth our best foot. There’s a lot of people that hadn’t got this opportunity. We talked about guys last year in the spring that didn’t get to play – didn’t know anything was coming and lost games. They’d give anything to get a couple more games. We’ve got guys on our team that are hurt and out for the year or quarantined, and they don’t have that opportunity, so if we get that opportunity, let’s not waste it.”
Pineville (3-4), which is coming off a 34-20 loss to Live Oak, wasn’t on Walker’s schedule to start the season with the game scheduled last week after Zachary went into COVID-19 quarantine. The Rebels are No. 28 in the Class 5A power rankings heading into the game.
“They’re a pretty solid team,” Mahaffey said. “I think they’re sitting on the maybe mid-20s of the power ratings, somewhere around there, so again, they’re battling for their playoff lives, so it’s going to be a big game for them. That’s the message I’m trying to get across to our team. We’re fighting for something to finish the season on a positive note and they are too. I expect a good battle.
“I see some pretty physical kids out there on defense,” Mahaffey said. “I know from talking to our defensive staff, they’ve got two good quarterbacks who can move the offense and some pretty good skill guys. I think it’s going to be a tough challenge. It’s not somebody we’re familiar with. It’s a good opportunity for our team to take a road trip and get some experience under our belts for some younger guys in the future.”
Mahaffey said Pineville operates out of a spread offense with running back Bruce Jackson and running back/receiver Andrew Frazier leading the way.
“To be honest, those kind of teams have given us some trouble, so we’re going to have to tackle in space, and teams that are balanced and able to do both, that’s been a challenge for us, so we’ll have to play a good game defensively,” Mahaffey said.
Mahaffey said the Rebels play three and four-man fronts on defense.
“They generally like to keep a two safety structure, and they can get those guys playing deep coverage or they get them real active in the run game,” Mahaffey said. “I’ve just seen really aggressive, physical kids at linebacker, strong safety, so we’re going to have to be ready to go.”
Mahaffey lamented the Wildcats’ missed opportunities against Denham Springs with Walker unable to score on three drives which ended in the red zone.
“It wasn’t really case of not being able to execute some things, just not finishing drives,” Mahaffey said.
The Wildcats battled back from a 19-0 deficit, cut the lead to 19-14 and stopped the Yellow Jackets on fourth down but turned the ball over on the next play when Jordan Reams intercepted a Brian Thomas pass on a double reverse.
“I felt like, again, it’s always a little boom or bust on some of those, but the biggest factor was just that our defense had to go right back out,” Mahaffey said. “That was probably the hardest part.”
Walker quarterback Hunter Bethel finished 10-for-16 for 110 yards, while Thomas had seven catches for 82 yards and two TDs.
Both teams put together long drives in the first half, with Denham Springs going on a 96-yard drive for its first touchdown of the game.
“Defensively, it’s just weird this year,” Mahaffey said. “We’ve had some times where we’ve played good and then couldn’t get off the field on third down, whereas this time we made some nice third-and-fourth down stops at times, but consistently, we weren’t stopping them enough. They did a good job running the ball and throwing it just enough to convert. Overall not quite good enough. I thought we were two teams pretty hungry for a win. They ended up getting the job done.”
For Mahaffey, it’s all about putting together a positive outcome for his team on Friday.
“For our team, our seniors, a lot of hard work goes into a season,” he said. “It would be great to let them get that feel of victory to end it, so that’s what we’re hoping for. And again, we want to see some young guys, how they finish the season and again hopefully can send our seniors off with a victory as well.”
