There’s no doubt coaches, players and fans are looking forward to the coming football season, but in the era of the novel coronavirus, this one will certainly have a different look to it.
That stems from the fact that sporting events such as high school football are allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity with social distancing under the state’s Phase 3 guidelines.
It’s turned into a double-edged sword of sorts for coaches, who are thrilled to have the prospect of games finally on the horizon only to have the trade-off of smaller crowds for their games. The 25 percent stadium capacity also came after Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine said he’d like to see stadiums at 50 percent capacity.
“We were expecting one thing and given something else that just came completely out of left field that nobody expected,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “It’s really kind of changed the way we’re looking at preparing for the season from a financial standpoint.”
Janis said the school will likely be taking a look at ways to add to its standing room only numbers in an effort to try and increase the crowd size.
“When you have such limited availability for people in the stadiums, unfortunately, we’re probably going to have to raise our ticket prices to make up for the lost revenue, especially our rivalry game kicking off with Springfield,” Janis said. “That’s a game where we expect full capacity in the stadium, and we would normally make quite a bit more money than we stand to make now with only 25 percent capacity. Financially, it’s not going to be easy for us, and there are some measures that we’re going to have to take to make up for that at the expense of the fans, unfortunately.”
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said capacity for Yellow Jacket Stadium is around 5,000, but he said there aren’t plans for adding extra seating.
“If anything, we’re going to figure out a way to get the band maybe down in the end zone to where it doesn’t count against the capacity of the stadium itself,” he said. “Maybe looking at coaches’ families and stuff, kind of getting them out of the bleachers as well and put in a spot to where it doesn’t go against the opportunity for kids, parents and family to come watch.”
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland, who said Eagle Stadium’s capacity is around 4,000, said the school will have to get creative with the way it seats fans and band.
“With the 25 percent, we’re going to have to utilize our entire stadium, and we’re going to have certain seats available for our student section,” he said. “Obviously, our band is going to move to socially distance. They’re going to move out of the stadium and move into a socially-distanced area there. For our student section, we’re going to have certain areas marked off and space those guys out in the stadium for them, and then our general seating itself, we’re going to have that kind of spaced as well, but we’re going allow those families that are in the same home to sit together. Like I said before, it’s going to be a new normal, but we’re going to utilize every space of Eagle Stadium to put all the people that we can in here and get 25 percent.
Meanwhile, Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said the capacity of Wildcat Stadium is around 4,000, meaning crowds will be around 1,000 for games.
“First and foremost, I think everybody, if you say can you play or not play, no matter if any fans are in the stands, you’d choose to play,” Mahaffey said. “That’s what’s best for the kids and the teams, but for parents and for the financial part for the schools, the more people that they put in, the more it’s going to help those schools with the financial part of it.”
The Wildcats have seven home games this season, including a scrimmage against Catholic High on Friday.
“I think our number, as long as we’re able to get that many people in the stadium, it will be better for us, but I can certainly see that being a problem,” Mahaffey said of revenue issues. “Officials may cost you three, four or five hundred dollars, and security and some of those things. It can be tough. It’s definitely not the best situation financially for the schools to have to limit it that much.”
That’s exactly the situation for Springfield football coach and athletic director Ryan Serpas, who said the capacity of the Bulldogs’ stadium is just under 300.
“We’re in a situation where generally with my football program, I know that we generally turn a profit off of our gate and concession stand,” Serpas said. “Well, it’s just going to be a situation where we’re going to have to try to tread water as a program and see what we can do, and (we) might have to do a couple of extra fundraisers throughout the year just to stay in the green.”
“You hate to go up on your prices, but it might be something where we’re looking at that, and also in the past, we’ve given discounts to students and to senior citizens, and that’s something else that we’re possibly going to have to take away as well,” Serpas continued. “You hate to have to do that, but you still have to be able to pay the bills, and people don’t account for whether we play at Walker High School … or you play at Springfield … the price for the officials is going to be the same. We’ve got to be able to figure out a way to pay the bills, not necessarily to make a profit, but just to be able to survive.”
Westmoreland said that will be a common factor for football programs this season.
“It’s going to be tough,” Westmoreland said. “It’s going to be tough for all schools that have chosen to play football this season. One of the best things about our community is this community will support us day-in and day-out. What I feel like, we’re going to fill our 25 percent capacity up, but we’re still going to fall short of where our normal Friday night gates are, so we’re going to have to get creative to make that up going into next season.
“For us, we’re carrying over 100 players 9 through 12 (grades), so we’re wanting to put those athletes in the best equipment money can buy, and we’re going to have to maybe go out and get creative with getting some funding for us next season.”
It's a frustrating situation for Serpas.
“I’m definitely surprised because you’ve got the aspect of ‘hey, we hit Phase 3’, and now the governor says it’s OK to put 75 percent of the people on an enclosed bus, which if you look at the official capacity of a school bus, it’s like 70-something people,” Serpas said. “So they’re saying they can put 50 people on one school bus, but if you’re an outdoor stadium area, you can only put 25 percent in there. Honestly, I think the decision-making at that process is questionable from my opinion. I just don’t understand how they can come up with those numbers, those conclusions, because it just doesn’t add up.”
Serpas said Springfield is also looking at possibly bringing in temporary bleachers in an effort to increase the stadium’s capacity.
“We’re looking at it and trying to see what we can do to try to get those numbers up because honestly, we have the smallest stadium in our parish, so obviously our number is a lot lower than everybody else, and we’re in a situation where we don’t have a whole lot of bleacher space, but we do have a lot of standing room, and the standing room isn’t taken into account on our capacity number, so we’re trying to see if we can get some of that standing room to be calculated in there to help us out number-wise because of that,” Serpas said.
Serpas is also hopeful stadium capacity limits will go up before the Bulldogs’ first home game against South Plaquemines on Oct. 16.
“Really, nothing’s out of the question now,” Serpas said. “It’s just trying to abide by the rules. We don’t have a home game for quite a few weeks. Hopefully by the time we have to host a home game, we will possibly be at that 50 percent capacity at least, which will help boost our numbers up.”
Beard is also hoping the stadium capacities go up as the season progresses.
“I’m hoping that does change to give more people an opportunity to get back to normal and come watch a little football and get out of the house if they’re comfortable enough to make that choice,” he said. “I think all those things are being addressed or talked about. I understand where they came up with the 25 percent because that’s what they put on LSU, but at LSU, that’s still 25,000 people – a little different animal than a high school venue being outdoors and everything else. Once again, I’m going to support and back the decisions made by the people in the higher-up positions that make these calls. As long as our kids are able to play this game and play together and get back to somewhat normal times and experiences in their lives, that’s what we want.”
Mahaffey and Westmoreland said fans can help by purchasing season tickets.
“One thing we’re going to try and really push is the season tickets, and that way obviously it’s good for us to lock in some revenue, but at the same time, parents or whoever wants to come to the game, they can guarantee themselves a seat before we sell out of those, because we could be limited on how many people we can let in,” Mahaffey said.
“We’re hinging on basically selling out the 25 percent and having a sell out at 25 percent,” Westmoreland said. “That will definitely help us. For season tickets, that will be great, so hopefully our fans will go ahead and purchase those season tickets, and that will definitely give us a better gauge of what we can and can’t do moving forward.”
Livingston Parish Public Schools athletic director Steve Parrill stressed fans should reach out to their schools in order to purchase presale tickets because they’ll be at a premium with attendance limits in place.
“We don’t want any one to come to a game and not be able to get in the door, and that’s why it’s important to contact the school for presale tickets,” he said.
Beard said his main concern is giving his team an opportunity to play.
“At the end of the day, can you really put a price tag on these kids’ opportunity to play this game for our school? We’re going to have to figure out a way to suck it up and hit the ground and maybe get a little more of the community involved to help us,” Beard said. “We’ll do whatever we have to do and get all the help we need and get everybody involved that needs to be involved to make sure these kids have the closest thing to a normal football season that we can give them, because we owe these kids that.”
Janis agreed.
“We’re very excited to play football,” Janis said. “The kids are excited to play football. The kids don’t care about the finances. That’s my job. That’s our administration’s job. We’ll look at those things, but everybody is excited to get back to playing football. We’ll worry about the other things when the time comes for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.