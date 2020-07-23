Heading into his third season as Southeastern Louisiana’s football coach, Frank Scelfo has a pretty good idea of what it looks like when things start coming together for a team.
It happened during summer workouts and into preseason camp last year, helping lay the foundation for a team that advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs for the second time in school history.
Scelfo is hoping the same thing happens this season, but this time he’s hoping the season lasts a little longer for the Lions.
“When we look out and our guys are all wearing the same clothes, and our guys are all pulling for each other, and our guys are all pushing in the same direction, and I think when all that stuff happens, you know what’s going on in the locker room is something that’s real positive,” Scelfo said during the Southland Conference’s Virtual Kickoff event Wednesday. “Outside things don’t influence us. Selfish football players don’t play here. Guys that just want theirs and don’t want to help others, this isn’t the right place for them. They’ve got places for them like that, and they can go there, and we’ll play against them, I guess, but the guys that we have here, it’s just not for them, so I think that’s what we’ve evolved into …”
With that part in place, Scelfo said this season’s version of the Lions is also still evolving, with the team looking to find leadership – some of which started to show itself while the team was away from campus in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic and once the team recently returned to begin workouts.
“I think fall camp is going to really big for us as far as where we go, but our work ethic right now, the way we came back into shape after being out for so long, the way they showed up in July, that part has really got me excited as a head coach to be able to work with these guys,” Scelfo said.
“We’re competing every day, and then our guys are going to be accountable, not only to the coaches, but they’re accountable to each other,” Scelfo continued. “I think that’s where we are as a program right now. I think we’ve gotten to that point where our guys really recognize that aspect of it, especially the accountability part, and they’re starting to hold each other accountable, so our leadership is beginning to emerge.”
Southeastern, which opens preseason practice Aug. 5 in preparation for the Sept. 3 preseason opener at Tulane, was picked fourth in the Southland Conference preseason poll after going 8-5 last season. Central Arkansas was tabbed to win the league title, followed by Sam Houston State and Nicholls.
“I think when you look across our conference, the coaching is really good,” Scelfo said. “The players are getting better. We’re getting more competitive. It’s more of an even playing field, and I’m just looking forward to some of this. When we look across the conference, I think it’s up for grabs. Who knows? You’ve got to stay healthy. You’ve got to show up in shape. I think the COVID issue is who can handle it the best. There’s going to be changes, and whoever can handle those changes the best are the ones that are going to (succeed).”
A key for the Lions this season is playing better at home, with Scelfo noting losses to Incarnate Word and Nicholls at Strawberry Stadium last season. A win in the Nicholls game would have given Southeastern a share of the Southland title.
“We’ll be there to compete every day, and our guys know that,” Scelfo said. “We come to work every day, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’ve got to do a better job of defending our home field, though. We had two losses last year. UIW and Nicholls State both came into Strawberry Stadium and beat us, and that’s not where we want to go. We don’t want to defend our home field. We want to rule it.
“We’ve got to get to that point this year. I think we can take that step.”
Last season, Southeastern was among the top teams in the nation in total offense (484.8 ypg, 2nd), passing offense (354.4 ypg, 2nd), first downs (322, 5th) and scoring offense (36.6 ppg, 12th) and returns quarterback Cole Kelley, who had a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns while throwing for 10 TDs while sharing time with 2019 senior Chason Virgil.
Kelley and Cephus Johnson III, who transferred from South Alabama, are among the top quarterback options for SLU, and Scelfo didn’t rule out using multiple quarterbacks again this season.
“We’re going to us multiple guys unless somebody just takes control of the position,” Scelfo said. “I thought (SLU offensive coordinator) Greg (Stevens) and the staff did a good job last year of being able to take advantage of the strengths of both of those guys, and I could see the same thing happening this year if we go in that direction. It’s how they play and how they practice. We’ve got to get the best 11 on the field in every situation. Sometimes guys are situational, so we’ll take advantage of that.”
Last season, Southeastern had five players with 500-plus receiving yards – the only team in the FCS to do so -- and three of those receivers are back in CJ Turner (78 catches, 963 yards, 7 TD), Austin Mitchell (57-896-8 TD) and Javon Conner (57-679-7 TD).
“I feel like we can be a big threat as long as we execute,” Turner said. “We have enough playmakers. We’ve got enough weapons – quarterbacks, running backs, o-line. We’re just all on the same page, I feel like nobody really will be able to stop us as long as we execute.”
Southeastern will have a new defensive coordinator in Chris Lachney, the team’s linebackers coach last season, but the Lions return both starters at linebacker in Alexis Ramos (team-high 80 tackles) and Trae Drake (62 tackles) as well as All-American defensive back Ferlando Jordan, who had an SLC-high five interceptions last season.
“He’s been doing a really, really great job installing the defense,” Ramos said of Lachney. “Not too fast to the point where players are getting left behind, and not too slow to the point where players are ahead of others, so it’s just like perfect timing. One thing I really like about him is that he’s willing to hear feedback from players. He’s a great teacher that’s willing to learn from his players.”
Scelfo recounted last season, which was his first experience with the FCS playoffs, and said it’s something he’d like to take part in again this season – only with a different outcome for the Lions.
“It’s for keeps,” Scelfo said. “You win, you keep playing. You lose, you go home, and it was tough to go home after Montana, but we earned the right to get in the playoffs. We earned the right to play that second week, and we want to take not only to that step, but we want to go further this year.”
