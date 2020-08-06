SPRINGFIELD – Wednesday was doubly good for the Springfield football team.
Not only did the Bulldogs get their first practice in as a team, but they also got a little bit of direction on where the season could potentially be headed.
“I the kids really enjoyed that, especially a lot of the returning players – the senior kids who are looking forward to the season just from the fact that it’s more of a reality now,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said after practice. “It’s not like sit back and hope and wait. It’s OK, we actually get to go out here. We get to put helmets on. We get to throw the ball around a little bit. I can tell that they enjoyed that, and that’s something that we’re only going to get better at as we move forward with us being able to get out here and hopefully our numbers continue to increase as well.”
While other teams in the parish began practicing in helmets Monday, Serpas opted to continue conditioning drills with his team Monday and Tuesday before beginning in helmets. The Bulldogs’ first practice also came hours after a memo from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association was released featuring revised dates for some fall sports, including an Oct. 8 start for football, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“It is nice to know some direction there,” Serpas said. “We’ve kind of been in limbo with everything. With the release that they put out last week (allowing teams to begin practice in helmets), it kind of put us in a position where we didn’t know what was going on. All we were going off of was rumors. A lot of us, especially me, I wasn’t prepared to get going into the season as soon as they were allowing us, so we took our time on it, wanted to make sure we did everything right and gave a couple of extra days of preparation before we got out here, and then of course finding out (Wednesday) that Oct. 8 is the target date for us to start playing games, it gives us some information to be able to relay to the kids, and it gives us also an area of knowing ‘OK. This is where we need to be at, progressing.’
“Our Oct. 8 needs to be treated like Sept. 4 would have been,” Serpas said. “Basically these first couple of weeks here, it’s going to be more like what spring would have been for us installing a lot of basics and a lot of things that we kind of missed out on. We’ll use it more less like a spring and hopefully we’ll just keep progressing and getting into more offensive and defensive adjustments and things we can do as time goes on.”
Roughly 20 players attended Wednesday’s practice, allowing the Bulldogs to work in two groups – skill players and linemen.
“It’s still something where you’re having to get used to telling kids don’t touch each other and don’t do things, but our numbers situation being on the lower end, we don’t have to worry about some of the problems that the 5A schools are having to worry about with having 100-plus kids on the team,” Serpas said.
“It is difficult and we do make mistakes at times and we try to remind the kids, ‘hey look, let’s separate a little bit here’, and some of the things that we do, we’ve tried to make sure that we’re following the guidelines that they’ve put forward because we’re in a state where we want to make sure that we are extra precautious to make sure that we’re doing our part on curbing the number and getting us in a situation where Oct. 8 is a reality, not just a date that’s put out there for us,” Serpas said of maintaining proper social distancing and following protocols during practice. “I was happy with what I saw today. The thing about it is that there’s still a lot of kids out there we haven’t been able to get in touch with, so our numbers aren’t quite where we want them at. School officially starts on Friday, so that’s going to give us an opportunity to hopefully reach out and find some of these kids who have been absent during the summer and get them out here to start progressing in our program as we move forward too.”
Wednesday’s practice featured a lot of teaching and installation, something Serpas said is to be expected at this point.
“Everything we’re doing right now is being very basic,” Serpas said. “With us missing spring as well, that’s what we’re trying to get over to the kids is that this is all brand new to all of you. A lot of you, even if you were on the team last year, might be asked to play different positions. With us running a different defensive scheme and a very familiar offensive scheme, but (we’re) changing a lot of terminology with Coach (Storm) Reeves coming over calling our offense is really going to take a little time to adjust to the way that he’s doing everything on that side of the ball as well. A lot of changes on both sides and it’s going to take a little time to pick up. Fortunately, that’s what we’ve got right now. We’ve got time.”
