For coaches in Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine’s statement that high school football won’t be played until reaching the LHSAA’s Phase 4 wasn’t a surprise.
But they also admitted getting there could make it tough to start the football season on time.
“At this point, I really think that that’s where we’re heading,” Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas said of a potential later start to the season. “We’re still going to plan for the season starting on time, but with the way things are progressing, it looks like we might have a delayed start.”
Bonine spoke to the House Education Committee on Monday ahead of a special meeting by the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday.
During his speech, Bonine presented a sport specific phase chart for the LHSAA, put together with input from the National Federation of High Schools and the CDC, among others. The LHSAA’s chart features four phases, while state and federal guidelines have three phases for the re-opening of states. Louisiana is currently in Phase Two, with schools going through summer workouts on a limited basis.
Springfield principal Spencer Harris, who is a member of the LHSAA’s executive committee, said Phase 4 is LHSAA terminology unrelated to any state or federal phases already in place.
“I think the confusion comes over the term Phase 4, which I believe the LHSAA, the committee was calling it that way, and that doesn’t necessarily line up with anything from the governor or CDC, so that’s where the confusion is,” Harris said.
“There was a committee that was formed and that’s where it (Phase 4) came from, but now people are getting confused, so I think it’s better if we just say, ‘hey, we’ve got to get beyond Phase 3.’ Forget that confusing part.”
The state is slated to remain in Phase 2 until July 24, and Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate Saturday in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“Our guys are going to continue to come to work everyday and do what we’ve been doing trying to adhere to all the new mandates with the wearing the masks and all that stuff trying to be supportive with our athletes and try to set a good example for them,” Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland said. “The Phase 4 thing, of course no one wants to hear that. I think everybody’s to the point where they want to try and get life back to as normal as (they) possibly can. I’m sure some people are upset by hearing that, but that’s nothing that I think all of our coaches in Livingston Parish didn’t already anticipate, so we’re just going to continue on business as normal and wait until hopefully these numbers go down and we can shift gears to Phase 3 and then be allowed to practice and then see how long that goes and then be able to play games.”
Currently, Aug. 3 is the first day for football practices to be held, with the first practice in full gear set for Aug. 6.
“I hope that everything runs the same, but I’m going to lie to you if I told you that I believe that’s what’s going to happen,” Westmoreland said. “I do believe there will be some alteration to the season. Now, what that may look like, I don’t know. Whether it be push things back, whether it be canceled to a certain point, I don’t know. I think everybody’s got their own idea what best fits and helps their program. I’m just ready to play football.”
The key for that is getting into Phase 4, which Serpas said is one of the reasons Springfield High suspended all extracurricular activities on campus over the weekend.
“That’s kind of was (Springfield principal) Spencer’s (Harris’) thinking process on everything is that we’re so far off from starting football because we’re staying in this Phase 2 part that the numbers really need to start coming back down for us even consider a Phase 3, and then they have to progress to go down for us to go into Phase 4,” Serpas said.
The LHSAA does not govern summer workouts, with summer rules ending August 10. Under the guidelines Bonine presented, only cross country and swimming are allowed to practice, hold intrasquad and interschool scrimmages and play games in Phase Two.
In the same chart, football practices can begin in Phase 3, with intrasquad and interschool scrimmages and games starting in Phase 4. The LHSAA’s summer recommendations allowed for intrasquad 7-on-7 competition in Phase 3.
“I think Phase 3 was only really supposed to allow intrasquad 7-on-7 and limited contact kind of things,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I never took it as it being any different, but I guess some people, the way they’re reacting sounds like they thought it was going to be wide open in Phase 3.”
“You understand that the time crunch is there, (and we’re) hoping to move into Phase 3 as soon as we can, but there’s obviously no guarantees that we will or how long we would be in Phase 3, so I think everybody kind of knows we’re on a pretty tight time crunch to be started on time, and so I think any delay in that is certainly going to mean a delayed start some kind of way,” Mahaffey continued.
Bonine also said discussions have been held regarding swapping the fall and spring sports seasons, but that is not the state’s top option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.