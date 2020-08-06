WALKER – After going through its first practices in helmets this week, the Walker High football team earned itself a break.
The Wildcats got plenty of work in at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday, and Wildcats’ coach Chad Mahaffey is giving his team off Friday. The team won’t do any work after school until Tuesday.
“Hopefully they’ll be back again, kind of fresh and ready and ready to go,” Mahaffey said.
Since practice began Monday, Mahaffey said one of the biggest adjustments his team has had to make is practicing in peak afternoon heat, but he’s been pleased with the team’s work.
“I think the biggest change in what we’re able to do now is with our skill guys being able to do a little bit of 7-on-7,” Mahaffey said. “While it’s not all the way there, that’s a lot of the stuff we weren’t able to get during the summer, so I think that’s been very helpful.”
“Our linemen are probably getting a little bored over there, but it just kind of is what it is, but I felt like we got a good four days of work … and now we start the school routine, which is a new routine and kind of working from there, but it’s been a good week,” Mahaffey said.
School starts Friday in Livingston Parish, which Mahaffey said will be another adjustment.
“I think the one thing we’ve gone over in our in-service days and our administrative staff is kind of tried to prepare everybody for ‘look, we’ve got plans on top of plans, but the first day is new for us,” Mahaffey said. “It’s new for them. It’s just not going to go to the second on time, so I think it will be a feeling out process for everybody, and we went through that with our workouts in the summer. The first time we had the check-ins and stuff, we had traffic backed up for half a mile with cars trying to get in, and we were able to adjust and go, ‘OK, that doesn’t work. Let’s tweak this.’ I’m sure there will be some of that, but I think everybody … will be ready to get back to school.”
On the field, the Wildcats have been able to break into four or five static groups for practice in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“We’re at a little under 100, so we’re able to kind of keep the kids as distant as we can working the drills,” Mahaffey said. “By position, they kind of are somewhat segregated like that anyway, which is nice.”
The Wildcats are also utilizing as much of the stadium’s turf area as they can during practice, with offensive linemen working in an area behind the end zone, and defensive coaches using much of the sideline area to conduct drills.
“We’re fortunate to have a good practice area and a lot of staff members, so we are able to kind of compartmentalize and let guys break and work on their specific skills or drills that they’re doing,” Mahaffey said.
Mahaffey said there’s a lot of teaching taking place in practice at this point.
“It’s a lot of kind of install and skill work and drill work, because again, the only real group activity we can kind of do is 7-on-7, so I feel like we’re able to walk and talk a little bit, and for us, we really tried to fine-tune, at least offensively, fine-tune the details of the plays and stuff like that,” Mahaffey said. “Rather than try and have 1,000 things in, let’s just get really, really good at these things.
“I think defensively, they’ve been able to kind of show them the different things that they want to do and then just kind of get reps and scenarios so that they’re prepared for when it comes live,” Mahaffey said.
Like his football coaching counterparts in the parish, Mahaffey is pleased the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced an Oct. 8 start date for the season because of the novel coronavirus.
“I think it’s good to be able to, ‘all right, if all goes well, this is what we’re looking at,’” Mahaffey said. “Plan back from there … but we all know that that could be tweaked along the way, but at least you know there won’t be anything before then, so to me, what I think that does, it’s almost another summer the way you look at it.
“For us, I don’t think we’re going to be like football after school every day,” Mahaffey continued. “I think that’s a little much. I think what it will allow people to do is kind of get back in the school routine, allow us to work out. We’ll still touch a football. We’ll still do what we can a little bit, but I just think knowing that we’ve got ‘X’ amount of days and stuff to get things in, it doesn’t put us in any kind of rush of like, ‘all right, in three weeks, do we have to be ready to go?’ I think it just gives us an idea as coaches to kind of work out and plan, and for us, we’re going to try and keep it as fresh and interesting for these guys as we can and not have it be something where they’re ready to do anything but football by the time it gets here. I want them to be still excited.”
