SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield football team finished its third day of summer workouts Monday, and while Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas admitted there are still some adjustments being made as a result of the novel coronavirus, just having his team back on campus is more than a step in the right direction.
“We’re glad to see our kids, and they’re definitely excited to be here, and we’re excited to be out here with them,” Serpas said as half of his team went through conditioning drills on the school’s football field. “Everybody’s kind of in catch-up mode right now trying to find the new sense of normalcy and go through all these regulations that we’re trying to maneuver through as well. It’s been a little learning period for us, and the kids have been pretty resilient to it.”
Serpas said he met with his coaching staff to go over the check-in process, the handling of wellness questionnaires and temperature-taking – all measures required for players to work out – to make sure everyone was on the same page before starting last week.
“The school board’s been pretty good with helping us out and guiding us through everything that we needed to be successful so far,” Serpas said.
However, Serpas said the biggest challenge he and his coaching staff have faced is reminding players to practice social distancing, something he said is sometimes tough because teammates haven’t seen each other in since schools shut down in March.
“They haven’t seen each other in such a long time, so they’re wanting to get together in small huddles and kind of catch up and say hello to each other and hang out,” Serpas said. “It’s kind of hard to tell a kid, ‘hey, you can’t tell him hello. You can’t give him a high-five,’ but at the same time, that’s kind of the rules that we’re under right now. We’ve got to try to do what’s best for them. Hopefully as we progress a little further along, that will be less things that we have to worry about, but it what it is right now having to function under these circumstances.”
The Bulldogs, who normally work out as a full team, are dividing into two groups, with one in the weight room and another on the field. Serpas said the normal capacity for school’s weight room is 28 athletes but that’s been cut down to 12 to 16.
“It is taking a little longer to get through things, but the coaches have picked up pretty good on it, and so have the kids,” Serpas said.
The team is working out three times a week in the evenings to accommodate players who are working, and Serpas said the team’s conditioning coming out of the break has been a mixed bag.
“You’re going to have some kids who during this COVID time sat around and ate potato chips and played a lot of video games, so their extent of football that they’ve done is played a whole lot of Madden,” Serpas said. “They’re probably on about their third or fourth season of Madden at this point. Then you’ve got some other kids who have actually been working, and you can tell they’re actually in great shape and are getting their bodies ready for the upcoming season.
“That’s one of the things I know that the LHSAA and the school board is concerned with is getting these kids acclimated to the heat, because that heat doesn’t play in south Louisiana,” Serpas said. “We want to make sure from the standpoint of COVID, but also with heat illness that these kids are taking care of their bodies.”
Serpas said that’s been an adjustment for his staff and team because of the natural tendency to have water bottles on the field and in workout areas for players. Under current guidelines, players must bring their own water to workouts.
“The biggest thing that I’ve found so far, for me, is just not being able to have the water out for the kids and do that type of stuff,” Serpas said. “Having the water is jut like second nature for us coaches because we always want to make sure, especially with the recent tragedies of some guys dying from heat illness, we want to make sure that these kids have every opportunity to have water and keep their bodies hydrated. Having them bring their own water and bring the gallon jugs and stuff like that for them to use for practice is something that is a little harder for me to get used to.”
Serpas said those regulations are just part of the deal when it comes to getting back to work with his team, and they’re small hurdles the Bulldogs have taken on without complaint.
“This is a good group of kids anyway,” Serpas said. “Coming into this year, we knew that we had a bunch of kids that just really worked hard and gave us everything they’ve got. We’re looking forward to working with these kids. These kids are tired of being cooped up as well, so it’s good for them to be out here. It’s good for us to be out here. You don’t realize how much you really miss these kids because they’re making me turn grayer and grayer every year, but you don’t realize how much you miss that camaraderie not just with the coaches, but with these kids on a daily basis until you have to not be around them like we were every day.”
