Not having spring football isn’t an ideal situation, especially for coaches like Live Oak’s Blane Westmoreland, who is trying to put his stamp on the program at his alma mater.
Still, Westmoreland isn’t complaining about the situation, which was created when schools shut down statewide in April because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“It was going to be getting those kids those on-field reps and those snaps and moving some guys around, trying them in some different places,” Westmoreland said of spring practice. “We’ve got a few kids that have come out for football that haven’t played in a year or two, so just trying to see where those pieces fit, so for us, it was going to be really just seeing what we have and start to build that puzzle. The best part is everybody’s in the same boat.”
Westmoreland, who took over in December after Brett Beard moved to Denham Springs, commended his team’s work ethic – something he said he knew was already in place from his time serving on the LOHS coaching staff before he left to become the head coach at Albany.
“These kids are extremely hard workers,” Westmoreland said. “They’re in the weight room. They do anything you ask them to do. The kids are ready. They’re ready to get to work. The kind of kids we have out here are just hard-working kids that are going to come to work with a hardhat on, their boots on, put in a good day’s work and go home.”
One of the biggest things Westmoreland and his staff looked to accomplish during the spring was to install a wing-T scheme on offense, which was a trademark of his Albany teams. Westmoreland also looked upon that in a positive light, noting the Live Oak freshman team, which helped coach when he returned to the staff two years ago, ran some wing-T concepts.
“The kids that are juniors, they’re used to the wing-T a little bit because we ran a lot of that when they were freshmen with me and our new OC Craig Castello that year, so we have some guys … they have a little bit of an understanding,” Westmoreland said. “They’re ahead of where our seniors are, they’re ahead of where our sophomores are because they have been around that system a little bit, so that’s the positive thing. The negative thing is just fitting the pieces together to make that puzzle. We just don’t know who we can put where. We have an idea of who we want where, but that was what the spring was going to show us.”
Westmoreland said Brock Magee was working at quarterback, while Rhett Bates, Caleb Bond, Jake Aldy and Nick Pinkerton will form the core of the offensive line. Westmoreland said he’s been impressed with the number and quality of linemen in the sophomore and incoming freshman classes.
“That’s one area where a lot of people have wanted to point fingers in the past and say that’s where we were weak on,” Westmoreland said. “Well, I believe we’re getting to a point now where we’re getting more and more linemen out that are quality. They’re really, really good linemen. Not saying the ones before weren’t good, but we’re getting more of those type of athletes out, so we’re excited to have those.”
Garrett Davies, who was injured early last season, will return at running back, teaming with Daylon Lee, Lane Hillman and Christian Spadoni, while CJ Davis, Chase Jones and Conner Rodrigue will be in the mix at receiver.
On defense, the Eagles also have a new coordinator in Stephen Prescott and will stick with a 3-4 scheme.
“The kids know it,” Westmoreland said. “They’ve performed well in it …, but there will be a few wrinkles that will be put in by Coach Prescott this summer.”
The Eagles lost Florida signee Jalen Lee and Tyler Braun on the defensive front.
“Those are two big holes that you’ve got to fill on that defensive line, and once again, we’re going to look to youth to do that,” Westmoreland said.
Kyle Kitto is back at defensive end with Joe Lavergne sliding in up front. Outside linebackers Branson McCoy and Dammian Capling also return, along with Aiden Saunders, a three-year starter in the secondary.
Reid Broussard (safety), Davis at corner and inside linebackers Thomas Walker and Michael Summers are also expected to contribute.
“We’ve got some guys penciled in, but we just need to see them and what they can do when the lights come on,” Westmoreland said, noting evaluations will begin when the team returns for workouts Tuesday.
Like most programs, Westmoreland and his staff used Hudl, the Remind app and Zoom meetings to stay in touch with the team during the time off.
“We were hot and heavy on Zoom meetings, and that’s where we did a lot of our offensive install, as well as our defensive install, especially for our young guys,” Westmoreland said.
Westmoreland said those Zoom meetings weren’t just about football.
“The biggest thing that the kids wanted, even in our classroom, they just wanted to talk,” Westmoreland said. “They just wanted something to do, so they were eager to get on there and talk and learn and everything, but it was also they were excited just to kind of talk to us … That’s what we want. We want to build those relationships with those kids that they want to be around our coaching staff …, so that was pretty cool to see that in that short time, we build those relationships with those kids where they’re wanting to do that.”
The shutdown also gave Westmoreland and his staff a chance to take part in video coaching clinics, which he said were beneficial.
“That’s been one positive out of this is it’s given us a chance to truly sit back and listen because how many times am I going to listen to what a coach in Ohio – what they do and how they do things? Very rarely will they travel to a clinic that we’re going to be able to travel to and so it was really unique to hear their perspective and what they do in places like Ohio and Pennsylvania and Michigan … so that was really cool,” Westmoreland said. “We got a lot of good ideas schematically-wise, but also for me, program-wise.”
Westmoreland also said Josh Schrader, the former co-offensive coordinator at Rayne, will be coaching the Eagles’ offensive linemen, while Sporty Davis will coach receivers.
“We’re excited to have both of those guys,” Westmoreland said. “Both are going to bring a wealth of knowledge to us on our varsity staff, so we’re extremely excited to have both of those guys come on staff and start to work. They’re going to do very good for us.”
