For the second straight day and fourth time in less than two weeks, the state has set a record for most new cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day.
On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,802 new cases — 10,727 confirmed and 4,075 “probable” — to pass the previous record set on Thursday. The new cases were based on 70,645 tests, which equates to a daily positivity rate of 20.9 percent.
Louisiana has set the all-time daily record for most new cases on four recent occasions: Dec. 29, Dec. 30, Jan. 6, and Jan. 7
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 109 overnight to 1,521 across the state, the most since Sept. 13, 2021. Since they were at 196 on Dec. 15, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 1,325.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by eight to 68, the most at one time since Oct. 16, 2021.
The state also reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and eight “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 710,510 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 197,918 “probable” cases
-- 13,063 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,991 “probable” deaths
-- 12,648,615 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,656,697 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,346,071 series completed; 4,827,528 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 286 new COVID-19 cases in addition to 343 suspected cases. Friday’s confirmed case count was the second-highest in one day in Livingston Parish since the start of the pandemic, behind only July 27, 2021 (311).
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the parish in the latest report.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 18,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 9,040 “probable” cases
-- 310 confirmed COVID-19 deaths (took off one death)
-- 80 “probable” deaths
-- 257,015 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,625 initiated vaccine series; 55,114 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
