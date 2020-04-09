One video showed a teacher conducting a science experiment using a dry wipe pen, a dinner plate, and some water. In the experiment, the teacher used the dry wipe pen to draw spiders on the plate before covering it in water, which caused the hand-drawn spiders to float.
In another post, there was a picture that helped elementary students learn math equations and early algebra skills using playful images. The visual math challenge of this particular photo featured a lovable corgi, his leash, and his sticks.
One teacher posted a critical thinking cheatsheet, which reminded students to ask questions of “who, what, where, when, why, and how” when discovering or discussing new information.
Another teacher posted a video reading of “Harry the Dirty Dog,” led by American icon Betty White.
There are plenty of useful methods and ideas for teachers to find on the “Teach Livingston Parish” Facebook page, which was created by a former educator to connect teachers with a bevy of resources amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Angelia Cornett, who taught for 25 years in Livingston Parish before retiring to work for the Parish Council, made the page to be a “one-stop shop” for teachers looking for new ways to engage their students, who will be out of school through at least April 30 in adherence to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “stay at home” order.
The page was created on March 21, roughly a week after Edwards closed all schools and forced teachers to adopt distance-learning practices utilizing online coursework and paper packets. In Livingston Parish, roughly 1,500 teachers have had to alter their methods to reach some 26,000 students, who are in jeopardy of not returning this school year.
That’s what makes “Teacher Livingston Parish” so helpful, Cornett said.
Cornett, who spent most of her career at Frost School but also taught at French Settlement Elementary, French Settlement High, and Maurepas, hopes the Facebook page can provide educators “a free platform” to exchange ideas about what works and what doesn’t.
Teachers who join the group can upload videos, photos, and links to be shared among the growing community, which was at 580 as of Thursday morning. The goal is to help teachers “work a little smarter, not harder.”
“We’re just trying to get resources in the hands of people who need it,” Cornett said. “We have teachers still trying to teach, so I thought, ‘Why can’t we go ahead and start sharing these lessons?’”
Though Cornett created the page in response to COVID-19, she hopes it can continue after the novel disease is controlled and students and teachers return to school.
“It can be a wonderful resource that can grow,” she said.
