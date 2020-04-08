For years, Kim Kirley sewed garments that would be seen by thousands.

Now, she’s sewing garments that could potentially save thousands.

Kirley, a Denham Springs resident, and a handful of dedicated volunteers have recently been sewing masks and disposable garments for workers in the healthcare industry who are on the frontlines in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In about 10 days, Kirley and crew sewed around 300 masks and roughly 60 disposable gowns, many of which were being sent to Ochsner Medical Center. As of Wednesday, they’ve made around 600 masks.

Kim enlisted the help of her daughter, Sheri, to make the personal protective equipment (PPEs). The mother and daughter also had assistance from friends Tiffany and Robin Veitch (who had to juggle sewing with their regular jobs) and McKenzie Johnson, a junior at Denham Springs High and Sheri’s niece.

“It is a team effort to put [together] that many masks in a week and a half,” Sheri told The News.

A seamstress for 30 years, Kim spent two decades sewing and designing the sparkling white, purple, and gold outfits for the LSU Golden Girls. She also sewed the trendy wardrobes for the LSU Colorguard and still sews costumes for the lovable Mike the Tiger mascot.

According to a 2010 story by The News, Kim has been sewing all her life, starting out by doing it for her children and her friends. When Sheri was in the colorguard at Denham Springs High, Kim and the other mothers teamed up to sew the flags and the uniforms.

Kim moved up to the collegiate ranks in 1990, when she asked for permission to fix Sheri’s ill-fitting LSU Colorguard costume. Shortly after, she was asked to be the new designer and seamstress for not only the Colorguard, but the Golden Girls as well.

For years, her garments would be seen by thousands — and more than likely, millions — when the Golden Girls and Color Guard took the field or cheered from the stands, wearing their festive costumes.

Now, Kim is drawing on that experience to make garments that will protect those who are risking their lives to save others.

Sheri said Kim got the idea for the PPE project because the family has some relatives who either work in the healthcare industry or would be at “high risk” of contracting the disease. After they made PPEs for their relatives — using Kim’s own stockpile of supplies — they started making others to donate.

Eventually, people started sending in more supplies for Kim and crew to make even more masks and gowns, something even Gov. John Bel Edwards has encouraged folks to do as PPEs across the state are in desperate need.

They haven’t stopped since.

“As we made more and more, we saw they needed more at hospitals and people wanted them for their families,” said Sheri, a deputy at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. “So we just started cranking them out and we’ve been doing that ever since. We’re making as many as possible.”

The crew is able to make between 30 and 40 masks per day, Sheri said, with some starting around 7 a.m. and not stopping until 10 p.m. Kim and Sheri do most of the sewing, but others chip in through other ways such as “pulling pens and clipping strings.”

The Sheriff’s Office uploaded some of the crew’s work on its Facebook page, showing off some of the colorful designs that Kim and her volunteers created, such as one featuring Mickey Mouse and another featuring The Avengers.

“We’re just trying to help in any way we can,” Sheri said.