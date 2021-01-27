Former state representative and mayoral candidate Steve Carter has died of complications from the novel coronavirus, a family spokesperson confirmed.
He was 77.
Carter spent his final weeks hospitalized with the virus, Charlotte Melder, a representative for the former three-term politician, said in a statement. He was hospitalized with coronavirus in early January.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria, two children, and several grandchildren.
Carter is one of more than 8,000 Louisiana residents who have died from the coronavirus.
A former LSU tennis coach, Carter previously spent 12 years representing parts of Baton Rouge in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Last year, he ran for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish, losing in a runoff to Sharon Weston Broome.
Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement after news of Carter’s passing broke, saying that flags will be flown at half-staff on the day of Carter’s funeral.
“I am deeply saddened to learn that former Representative Steve Carter lost his battle with COVID-19 this evening,” Edwards said. “Steve served the Baton Rouge community in the Louisiana Legislature for 12 years, and I was honored to serve with him during that time.
“I hope you will join me and Donna in praying for his wife Gloria, his children Amelia and Solomon and their families, including his four granddaughters, Yvie, Carter, Julia and Addie during this very difficult time.”
A lifelong resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, Carter is a graduate of LSU, where he served as student government president. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and obtained the rank of Captain.
After leaving the Air Force, Carter joined LSU’s athletic department as tennis coach and was eventually appointed assistant athletic director.
In 2007, Carter was elected state representative for House District 68, a position he held for 12 years. In the House of Representatives, he served as the chairman of the Capital Region Legislative Delegation, vice-chair of the Transportation Committee, and chairman of the Education Committee.
As a leading voice on education and infrastructure issues, Carter was able to pass several reforms that have improved transit infrastructure across the state and access to early childhood education programs for Louisiana’s children.
