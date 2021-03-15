Livingston Parish COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Buy Now

Pictured is a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

 David Gray | The News

Fourteen health providers in Livingston Parish will receive very limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The providers are in Denham Springs, Walker, Port Vincent, Maurepas, Albany, Livingston, and Springfield, according to the Department of Health.

On March 9, the state of Louisiana expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to include people 18 and older who have health conditions that may result in a higher risk of disease.

People who are between the ages of 18 and 64 (or 16 and older if receiving the Pfizer vaccine) and have one of the underlying conditions (which can be found by clicking here) are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are pregnant are eligible, regardless of age.

There are currently three approved COVID-19 vaccines: The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of the latest data, the state has administered more than 1.4 million vaccine doses. So far, more than 533,000 people have been fully-vaccinated.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until summer 2021.

The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)

Future vaccine distribution is dependent on the number of doses made available to the state, among other factors.

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

Below are the providers in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Albany Drugs

Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany

Phone: (225) 567-7772

Website: www.albanydrugstore.com

Bernard’s Family Pharmacy

Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706

Phone Number: (225) 667-4286

Website: www.bernardsrx.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent

Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726

Phone Number: (225) 698-6888

Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts

Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Phone Number: (225) 267-4340

Website: www.chrisrx.com

Cypress Pharmacy

Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-998-1800

Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com

John’s Pharmacy in Albany

Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711

Phone Number: (225) 567-1921

Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com

Livingston Parish Health Unit

Address: 20399 Florida Blvd, Livingston

Phone: 225-686-7017

RxOne Livingston

Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker

Phone: 1-877-612-8653

Springfield Drug Store

Address: 31696 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield, 70462

Phone Number: (225) 294-5045

Website: www.springfielddrugstore.com

Walgreens No. 13080

Address: 3081 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 935)

Address: 904 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)

Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker

Phone: 225-667-6398

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)

Address: 34025 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-271-2314

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 7241)

Address: 25820 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.