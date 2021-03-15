Fourteen health providers in Livingston Parish will receive very limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The providers are in Denham Springs, Walker, Port Vincent, Maurepas, Albany, Livingston, and Springfield, according to the Department of Health.
On March 9, the state of Louisiana expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to include people 18 and older who have health conditions that may result in a higher risk of disease.
People who are between the ages of 18 and 64 (or 16 and older if receiving the Pfizer vaccine) and have one of the underlying conditions (which can be found by clicking here) are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are pregnant are eligible, regardless of age.
There are currently three approved COVID-19 vaccines: The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of the latest data, the state has administered more than 1.4 million vaccine doses. So far, more than 533,000 people have been fully-vaccinated.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, which is expected to last until summer 2021.
The Department of Health regularly updates its list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. (To find a location near you, click here.)
Future vaccine distribution is dependent on the number of doses made available to the state, among other factors.
Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose.
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.
Below are the providers in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Albany Drugs
Address: 19067 Florida Blvd., Albany
Phone: (225) 567-7772
Website: www.albanydrugstore.com
Bernard’s Family Pharmacy
Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706
Phone Number: (225) 667-4286
Website: www.bernardsrx.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent
Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726
Phone Number: (225) 698-6888
Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts
Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
Phone Number: (225) 267-4340
Website: www.chrisrx.com
Cypress Pharmacy
Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-998-1800
Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com
John’s Pharmacy in Albany
Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711
Phone Number: (225) 567-1921
Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com
Livingston Parish Health Unit
Address: 20399 Florida Blvd, Livingston
Phone: 225-686-7017
RxOne Livingston
Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker
Phone: 1-877-612-8653
Springfield Drug Store
Address: 31696 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield, 70462
Phone Number: (225) 294-5045
Website: www.springfielddrugstore.com
Walgreens No. 13080
Address: 3081 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 935)
Address: 904 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)
Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker
Phone: 225-667-6398
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)
Address: 34025 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-271-2314
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 7241)
Address: 25820 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Website: www.walmart.com/covidvaccine
