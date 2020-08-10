A fourth person has died from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a condition health experts have connected to the novel coronavirus in which body parts become inflamed and fail.
The Louisiana Department of Health made the announcement Monday afternoon, adding that infants as young as 1 month and teens up to 19 years have received MIS-C diagnoses in Louisiana.
Health officials have been tracking the disease since late May, updating its dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. Though the specific cause of MIS-C is not yet understood, health experts say it is known to occur in some children and teenagers “who have contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to another individual with COVID-19.”
Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or exhaustion. MIS-C can cause severe illness requiring hospitalization, and the young people diagnosed with MIS-C in Louisiana have been hospitalized an average of 7 days.
According to the Department of Health, MIS-C can inflame the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Health officials have described it as “serious and deadly.”
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) defines a case as MIS-C when it meets the following criteria:
-- The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization; AND
-- No other plausible diagnoses; AND
-- Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.
The 44 cases in Louisiana were found in children who ranged in age from 0-19, with 8 years old being the median. Males are being affected more than females, accounting for 28 of the cases.
In terms of race, 17 are Black, nine are white, three are Asian, and the rest fit into the other and unknown categories.
Four deaths between ages 2 and 19 have occurred in young people diagnosed with MIS-C in Louisiana, with underlying medical conditions being reported in two of the four deaths.
According to officials, six individuals are currently hospitalized with MIS-C while 35 have been discharged.
