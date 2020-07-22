A blood drive will be held on Thursday, July 23, at The Blood Center in Denham Springs, and all donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
This free service informs the donor if they carry the COVID-19 antibody that has been used via plasma transfusions to help critically ill patients battling the coronavirus. Donors who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be eligible to donate COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP).
The blood drive will run from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 1971 Florida Ave SW Suite C. Those wishing to donate are required to schedule an appointment in advance, and they can do so by visiting the following link: https://www.tbcdonors.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/40996?fbclid=IwAR0EAWP5Q1jsODU-vUj11rwwOF2fNujdPmq1-Sg58VRw08mNENmP5qSBqv0.
Around 25 spots were available as of Wednesday afternoon. Along with the antibody test, donors will receive a free T-shirt.
“Come donate blood and save 3 lives with us at the Denham Springs donor center!” The Blood Center announced in a statement. “All blood types are needed in our community, especially Type O. All blood donations are now being tested for COVID-19 Antibodies.”
Antibody test results will be available to donors via their online account on TBCdonors.org 3-5 days after their donation.
Organizers are asking donors to “make and keep an appointment to donate to maintain social distance and avoid crowding.”
For more information, click here.
