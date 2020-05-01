Friday saw the largest single-day jump in reported cases in Louisiana in nearly three weeks, with 710 new cases of the novel coronavirus being added to the statewide total.
But that, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards, isn’t necessarily a reflection of increased case growth more than it is the result of lagging reports coming in from new commercial labs.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Edwards said that more than half of the new confirmed cases (381) were from two commercial labs that were reporting to officials for the first time.
On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 28,711 cases of the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in 1,927 deaths, 1,607 hospitalizations, and 230 patients requiring ventilators.
While Edwards admitted that the overnight increase of cases was “somewhat startling” at first glance, he wanted people to understand that the results were actually days and weeks old, with some confirmed cases going back as far as March.
“We do know there are more labs coming online, and sometimes it’s gonna take a bit to get them into the fold fully and report everyday the way we want them to report,” Edwards said. “We’re trying to reach out to them to remind them of their obligations to report to the [Louisiana Department of Health] and [Center for Disease Control], both positive and negative.”
Overall, the state has seen positive trends in regards to case growth over the last few weeks.
Friday’s increase of 710 was the most since 761 new cases were reported on April 11, or 20 days ago. Over the previous seven days, the state averaged an increase of 323 new cases a day, or less than half of what was reported Friday.
“If you take away the 381 [results from the two new commercial labs], it puts us more in line with where we’ve been over the last few days,” Edwards said.
Though Edwards said he is proud of all the progress the state has made — especially in hard-hit Region 1, which at one time was leading the world in case growth — he added that the progress is not even, pointing to the Baton Rouge and Monroe regions as new hotspots.
The uneven progress is what Edwards said led to him extending his stay-at-home order until May 15. It was originally scheduled to conclude April 30.
“The bottom line is we have more work to do… to continue to slow the spread,” he said.
