It’s tough to know where to begin.
When you set out on the journey as freshmen four years ago, it wasn’t the easiest start to your high school career.
There was that thing called The Great Flood of 2016, and it kind of set you back a bit.
Uncertainty was everywhere. A lot of you were uprooted from your homes, and when you were there, it really wasn’t like home. There were those times when you had to tear down the drywall or tear some carpet away from the floor.
For those of you fortunate enough, athletics was an escape from real life – a way to get away – even if just for a couple of hours to make things seem ‘normal’ again.
Eventually, things did get back to normal, or as normal as they were going to get and you got through it. You weren’t the same, and maybe you weren’t supposed to be.
It’s called growing up, and it happens sometimes when you don’t realize it. Sometimes you grow up quickly whether you want to or not. Life is like that sometimes.
Fast forward to your senior year, and things are going great, that is until this thing called the novel coronavirus decided to derail all of that.
First, schools statewide were shut down. Then folks started staying at home, but if you’re an athlete competing in a spring sport, you still had hope -- hope that those sports would resume when school went back into session.
That changed on Thursday, when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee approved the cancellation of the remainder of the spring season and the remaining winter sports championships.
Does it sting? Yeah, without a doubt.
If you’re a senior on the Holden softball team, your bid for a fourth straight state championship is over. If you’re a member of the Doyle baseball team, your path to another run at the state tournament is closed. If you were fortunate enough to qualify for the state powerlifting championships, they won’t be held.
It’s not a good deal for any one, especially you, the Class of 2020, who have been through more in your high school careers when it comes to unplanned circumstances than anyone probably should.
In this job, stories are written, but really, it’s not about the stories. It’s about you – all of you.
Athletes, I consider you my ‘kids’, and it’s not something I take lightly. Coaches, administrators and parents, it’s impossible to do this job without your help.
I started working at The Livingston Parish News in March of 2017 as Livingston Parish was just beginning to bounce back from The Great Flood of 2016, and these seniors were freshmen.
I’ve been able to get to know a lot of you over the past three years, and over the past few weeks the number of seniors I’ve talked to has grown.
There’s one thing I’ve learned about all of you in those conversations – you’re tough, and you’re not going to feel sorry for yourselves.
Does it stink that your senior seasons are finished because of something you had no control over? Absolutely. But keep in mind, this decision wasn’t made to penalize you in any way.
There’s a bigger picture here, and it’s about keeping people healthy, safe and alive in some really uncertain times. That’s not meant to scare anyone. It’s just being realistic.
Sometimes you wonder why things happen. You can look at is bad luck or you can look at this as an extraordinary set of circumstances faced by an extraordinary group of seniors, which is how I’d like to see it.
Nobody’s ever been through what you’ve been through, and hopefully nobody ever will again. You’ve heard that athletics teaches you about the game of life, and this is one of those situations where that applies.
It’s OK to be upset right now, but I have a feeling many members of the Class of 2020 are destined to do some amazing things, and part of the reason is because of what they’ve been through.
It’s all in how you respond to the situation.
