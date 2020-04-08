With schools being shut down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, administrators have been forced to cancel many pre-scheduled activities that would’ve taken place during the spring semester.
For many eager elementary students, that meant no Easter egg hunts at school this week.
However, that won’t be the case for students at one Livingston Parish elementary school, where the faculty came up with a creative way to let children hunt for eggs while at the same time ensuring their safety.
The faculty at Frost Elementary organized a completely virtual Easter egg hunt this week, allowing students the opportunity to search for multi-colored eggs without ever leaving their homes.
According to a Facebook post, the virtual Easter egg hunt was organized by teacher Charity Hardy, who said she got the idea from something she saw online. After telling staff of her plans, teachers and administrators sent her pictures with hidden eggs for students to find.
The slideshow included nearly 50 different pictures, each containing a hidden egg.
“Your challenge is to hunt for the eggs in the different pictures,” the school told students.
Teachers went to great lengths to hide the Easter eggs, putting them in places both inside and outside of their home. Eggs could be found in flower pots and flower beds, in baskets, in sports gear, in bookshelves, and many other places.
“Can you find all the hidden eggs?” the school asked in its post.
