Following federal recommendations, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks indoors in most cases.
This latest revision to the governor’s COVID-19 proclamation comes in addition to recent guidance that also eased restrictions on masks outdoors for those who are fully vaccinated.
Edwards said his decision was based on the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health.
However, masks are still required at educational facilities, correctional settings, health care facilities and on public transit, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Additionally, businesses may decide whether to continue requiring masks and are not limited by the revised proclamation, Edwards said. Local governments can also make decisions to have further restrictions, including face covering requirements.
Edwards said the easing of restrictions comes as the state continues in its vaccine rollout, which surpassed 2.8 million administered doses this week.
According to the latest data, more than 1.55 million state residents (nearly 34 percent) have initiated a vaccine series, while more than 1.37 million residents (nearly 30 percent) have completed a series.
This week, the state expanded eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12-15, making shots available to another 250,000 people.
In his statement, Edwards called the lifting of restrictions “a great day a clear sign that all three COVID vaccines currently available are not only safe but extremely effective at protecting us from the virus and helping us return to the normal way of life.”
“I encourage those who have not yet gotten the COVID vaccine to do so as soon as possible and to use this as motivation to ensure your loved ones, neighbors and communities are as safe as possible,” Edwards said.
“This is further proof that by working together there isn’t anything we can’t accomplish, and those who have gone sleeves up against COVID can begin getting back to the things they know and love, without the stress.”
The Department of Health reviewed and agreed with the CDC guidance that says any fully vaccinated person can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing.
Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, said those at the agency “concur and eagerly adopt” the new guidance, though he said unvaccinated people “remain at risk.”
“Growing evidence shows vaccines work in the real world, they are effective against the variants currently circulating in the country and our state, and if you've gone sleeves up, you're less likely to spread the virus,” Kanter said.
“Unfortunately, this also means that those who remain unvaccinated remain at risk of getting and spreading COVID. We encourage everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine now to protect themselves and their families, and go into summer with confidence.”
A growing number of studies on the COVID vaccines have shown the following, according to the Louisiana Department of Health:
-- More than 90 percent effective in real-world settings at preventing mild and severe disease, hospitalization, and death.
-- Effective against the variants currently circulating in the country and state.
-- Those who are vaccinated are less likely to spread the virus.
