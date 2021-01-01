The family of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has released a statement thanking people for the “outpouring of support” following Letlow’s tragic passing earlier this week.
“We are heartbroken to have lost Luke far too early, and with far too much promise, but we are immensely grateful for all that Luke achieved in a life defined by service to others and a steadfast commitment to making a real difference in this world,” the statement read. “The incredible outpouring of support from across our community, state, and country is a testament to how many lives Luke impacted through his friendship, leadership and genuine goodness.
“Luke had a servant’s heart, and that was evident in every conversation he had, with people of every walk of life. Our family is so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received, and will work every day to honor his memory and the legacy he leaves behind.”
Letlow, 41, died from COVID-19 complications at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport on Tuesday, roughly a week after he was placed in intensive care. His passing came less than a week before the new Congress is to be sworn in on Jan. 3.
He is one of more than 7,000 people in Louisiana who have died from the novel coronavirus.
A Republican who graduated from Louisiana Tech University before later working under former Gov. Bobby Jindal, Letlow was elected to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District in a runoff last month.
Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children, Jeremiah and Jacqueline, according to his obituary. He is also survived by his parents, his grandmother, and his brothers, along with their spouses and children.
Letlow’s funeral is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, at North Monroe Baptist Church. COVID-19 restrictions will have to be followed and masks will be required.
According to his obituary, pallbearers will be Congressman Ralph Abraham, Congressman Garret Graves, Andrew Bautsch, Joseph Bratton, Kyle Bruyninckx, Brandon Burris, Scott Franklin, Terrence Ginn, Mel Landry, Marshall Letlow, Matt Letlow, Paul Letlow, Bradley Parker, Nial Patel, Daniel Raymond, Drew Smith, Lee Thomason, and Trey Williams.
The funeral will also be live-streamed on social media.
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said flags will be flown at half staff on the day of Letlow’s funeral. The governor, who said he met Letlow 12 years ago, spoke about the Congressman-elect during his weekly briefing on Thursday, decreasing him as someone “I always enjoyed working with.”
“There’s no doubt he was bright and articulate and motivated about public service,” Edwards said. “He loved the state and his people.”
Edwards called Letlow’s passing “a devastating loss for Louisiana and for the people of the 5th Congressional District.”
“It is hard to wrap your heads around the fact that a young man with not a single underlying health condition [could die],” Edwards said. “That is just a tough thing to accept because it’s not what we’ve come to expect. It just reinforces the message: We can have expectations but at the end of the day this is a novel coronavirus… a very serious disease that does affect people regardless of their age and health conditions.”
