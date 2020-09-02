People can “Geaux Get Tested” once again.
“Geaux Get Tested,” the federal surge testing initiative for the novel coronavirus, has returned to the Baton Rouge area, according to a spokesperson from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office.
Free COVID-19 tests are available at two “walk-in” locations in the capital city: The Student Union at LSU and the F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University.
The free tests are available from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, while supplies last. Testing is open to residents of any parish.
Part of the White House’s effort to support communities that have been identified as “hotspots” of the novel coronavirus, the initiative began in early July and tested around 60,000 people when it ended in early August.
Officials didn’t give a deadline for the newly-started “Geaux Get Tested” initiative, only saying it would run “while supplies last.”
People are encouraged to seek a test if they have COVID-19 symptoms, which include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell. People are also encouraged to test if they’ve been exposed to someone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone seeking a test must provide a phone number and email address. Though it is not required, residents are encouraged to pre-register at www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com. If not, there will be an opportunity to register on-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.