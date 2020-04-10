If you’re hungry, “Get it to Geaux.”
That’s one of the newest campaigns coming from the governor’s office amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which among other things has shut down all on-site dining in thousands of restaurants across the state.
The campaign aims to rally support for the restaurant industry that is being significantly impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Many restaurants, including some in Livingston Parish, have been forced to close their doors following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proclamation that ordered all restaurants to cease on-site dining and only offer to-go and delivery services.
That order is in effect through April 30, though Edwards has hinted at the possibility of extending it through May in accordance with national modeling that sees a “flattening of the curve” if mitigation measures remain in place until the summer.
A struggling restaurant industry could have long-lasting negative effects on the state, even after the threat of the coronavirus is contained.
According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants are a driving force in Louisiana’s economy, reaching an estimated $10.3 billion in sales in 2018. In 2019, restaurant and food service jobs accounted for 11 percent of the state’s total employment — or 213,400 jobs, the National Restaurant Association reported.
Now, many of those jobs are lost and much of that money is — or soon will be — gone because of the novel coronavirus.
To help restaurants navigate the unprecedented situation, state and local leaders have adopted a social media campaign that encourages people to support local restaurants while following mitigation measures in place.
The “Get it to Geaux” campaign encourages communities to order takeout from a restaurant and select “a neighborhood captain” who can pick up all the orders at once to reduce the number of people out in public.
Edwards introduced the program on Good Friday and was joined by LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, who later appeared in a public service announcement encouraging people to join the campaign to support local restaurants.
“It’s all about playing defense,” Breaux said. “We have to be on the same team.”
Edwards shared the video on his Facebook page later Friday, asking people to, “Stay home, stop the spread, and Get it to Geaux!”
“We know our local restaurants are working hard to help feed people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want everyone to know that you can support your favorite Louisiana restaurant and Get it to Geaux,” Edwards said in the post.
“We're encouraging communities to choose a restaurant, place your order and designate a neighborhood captain who can pick up all of the orders at once to reduce the number of people out.”
