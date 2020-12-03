The Denham Springs girls basketball team dropped a pair of games to open the Denham Springs Tournament on Thursday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
Ouachita Christian and Episcopal both got off to fast starts in picking up wins over the Lady Jackets, with Episcopal scoring a 50-37 win and Ouachita Christian picking up a 74-32 victory.
Scotlandville defeated Dutchtown 69-27 in other action at Hornsby Gym.
On Friday at Hornsby Gym, Ponchatoula meets St. Amant at 4 p.m., DSHS faces Fontainebleau at 5:30 p.m. and Ellender meets Liberty at 7 p.m.
EPISCOPAL 50, DENHAM SPRINGS 37
Episcopal led 15-3 after the first quarter and 23-13 at halftime before the Lady Jackets cut the lead to 34-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Libby Thompson and Colin Macias each had nine points to lead DSHS, while Reagan David added eight points, Thompson had three 3-pointers, while Macias had two.
OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 74, DENHAM SPRINGS 32
OCS led 20-9 after the first quarter and 43-20 at halftime, holding the Lady Jackets to single-digit scoring in three quarters.
Sheneka Taylor led DSHS with 14 points, with seven in the second quarter, while David added eight points.
Emery Wirtz led OCS with 25 points, while Avery Hopkins had 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.