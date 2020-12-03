WALKER – It took some work to get there, but when the final horn sounded in Thursday’s game between Walker and Hammond, the Lady Cats’ win streak was still intact.
Walker used a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 52-43 win over the Lady Tors as part of the Denham Springs Tournament at Walker High.
Walker coach Korey Arnold put things into perspective in the postgame message to his team.
“In a 30-game season, you’re going to play five games where you’re probably better than what you really are and you’re going to play five games where you’re probably worse than you really are and the other 20 are who you really are,” said Arnold, whose team hosts Mount Carmel at 4 p.m. Friday to continue the DSHS Tournament. “I thought tonight was probably one of the ones that we looked a little worse than we really are. We just seemed like we couldn’t get any traction. We couldn’t get stops on defense. We looked sluggish. It looks like our legs weren’t there. We’ve got to figure it out before tomorrow because we’ve got a tough one tomorrow.”
Walker (7-0) led 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter, but Hammond grabbed the lead on Kia Hampton’s 3-pointer. Hampton finished with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
From there, Walker worked the defensive boards and took advantage of turnovers as Hammond went cold from the floor, sparking the deciding run.
“Give credit to Hammond, they shot the ball extremely well,” Arnold said. “They threw up some shots that went in, but that’s part of the game. I thought in the fourth quarter, we finally settled down and got two or three stops in a row, and that was the difference in the game. We kind of took their 3-pointers away in the game. Better late than never I guess.”
Keaira Gross hit a pair of free throws to put Walker ahead 51-38 before Hammond’s Keria White hit a 3-pointer to stop the Lady Cats’ surge.
“We’re a young team, and we just couldn’t really find anything to go for us, but in the fourth quarter, we stepped it up – we stepped our energy up, and we came out with the win,” said Walker’s Caitlin Travis, who finished with 19 points, including 12 in the second half. “That’s really what we’re glad about, but we’re going to be ready for the next game tomorrow.
“We really just wanted to win,” Travis said of the deciding run. “We told each other, ‘come on, you’ve got it,’ and it all kicked in and we came out with the win.”
Walker led 23-18 at halftime, but Hammond, which hit 10 3-pointers in the game, chipped away thanks in part to its long-range shooting. Hampton’s 3-pointer got the Lady Tors within 25-24, but layups by Travis and Aneace Scott pushed the Walker lead to 29-24.
Hammond countered with a 3-pointer from White and a layup from Caniya Cyprian to knot the score at 29-29, but Travis’ layup and a 3-pointer from Lanie Miller put Walker ahead 34-29.
Hammond (2-1) answered with 6-0 burst with Hampton’s four-point play giving the Lady Tors a 35-34 lead before Travis’ putback accounted for the final basket of the third quarter.
Hampton had 12 points in the third quarter for Hammond, including three 3-pointers.
Arnold is starting three sophomores (Travis, Gross and Scott), a freshman (Kennedi Ard) along with Miller, a junior, and his first players off the bench are freshmen and sophomores. He said the key for the team at this point comes down to one thing.
“Maturity,” he said. “It’s hard to get a young team to understand the urgency of how quick the season goes. They think, ‘oh, I’m only a freshman, only a sophomore.’ We can’t coach like that, because I think we’ve got an opportunity, if not this year, in another year or two, to make that run to a Top 28, but you’re building the ground right now. If you accept (that) now, it’s never going to happen. Like I tell the kids, this is kind of a building year for us to go where we want to go. If it happens this year, great. If not, we’ve got to take those steps so next year and the following year we can finish the process. It’s hard to get young kids to understand that. They’re all about right now, and I’m looking next day, next week. Kids aren’t wired that way.”
Walker opened the game with an 11-0 run but both teams struggled to take advantage of opportunities – missing shots and not capitalizing on turnovers. Walker led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter.
“We got everything we wanted,” Arnold said. “We got to the rim. We got mid-range pullups. It was like a lid on the goal, and it seemed like the harder we worked, the worse it got at times.”
The Lady Cats stretched the lead to 17-7 on Ard’s steal and layup, but neither team found a groove. Hammond got as close as 17-12 on Tayeh Hampton’s 3-pointer, but Ard made a pair of free throws, keying a burst which put Walker ahead 21-12.
Hammond’s Jasmine Butler hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, cutting the lead to 23-18 at halftime.
Gross, Miller and Ard each had eight points for Walker, while White had 12 points for Hammond and Tayeh Hampton 11, including three 3-pointers.
Arnold also lamented the offseason work his team and others missed out on because of COVID-19.
“I feel like as far as schemes and stuff, I feel like we’re a month or two where we normally are at this point because we usually practice all spring and play 25-30 games during the summer,” Arnold said. “Not having that, especially as young a team as we have, you can’t simulate games, and I thought tonight, we kind of played how we practice sometimes – inconsistent. If you practice inconsistent, you’re going to have inconsistent showings. Tonight, it almost cost us.”
