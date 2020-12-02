Gov. John Bel Edwards will be joined by Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, during a press conference regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday afternoon.
Set for 3 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
Giroir, a Louisiana native who visited his home state along with Vice President Mike Pence and other White House Coronavirus Task Force members in July, tweeted about his upcoming visit Tuesday night.
Louisiana and especially @LouisianaGov have been outstanding partners - and leaders among states and governors - throughout the #COVID19 fight. I look forward to joining my LA colleagues to do everything we can to keep everyone safe until the vaccines END this pandemic. https://t.co/fkfuspQDlx— ADM Brett P. Giroir (@HHS_ASH) December 2, 2020
“Louisiana and especially [Edwards] have been outstanding partners - and leaders among states and governors - throughout the [COVID-19] fight,” Giroir tweeted. “I look forward to joining my LA colleagues to do everything we can to keep everyone safe until the vaccines END this pandemic.”
The press conference will be held less than a week after Thanksgiving, which health officials fear might lead to a continued — and possibly greater — surge in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, Louisiana confirmed more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases — though around 1,500 were backlogs — to bring the total to date past 227,000. In the last week, the state has confirmed more than 13,500 new cases.
The sharp rise in cases continues a trend that began in the month of November, when health officials confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a day 16 times. That was four times the total over the months of September and October combined (four).
The number of new cases is also reflected in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor that Edwards has based much on his mitigation measures upon. Hospitalizations reached 1,288 on Wednesday, the most in the state since Aug. 12 (1,320).
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen in 20 of the last 24 Louisiana Department of Health updates and by 770 statewide. In the last month, COVID-19 hospital admissions have increased by 669.
Edwards and Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health have repeatedly said over the last few weeks that the current surge in being felt “in all regions” of the state and could strain the state’s ability to deliver healthcare if not slowed.
With Louisiana in the midst of its third surge, Edwards last week moved the state back to a modified version of Phase Two. The new order, which runs through Dec. 23, reverted most businesses back to 50-percent capacity and placed limits on indoor (25-percent capacity, 75 people) and outdoor (25-percent capacity, 150 people) social gatherings.
