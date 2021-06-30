More than $315 million in federal relief aid will go directly to communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday.
Of that total, more than $8.4 million will go to areas in Livingston Parish.
In a statement, Edwards said the funding will be allocated to 290 Louisiana towns and cities under the American Rescue Plan to help them respond to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency and support economic recovery.
“The American Rescue Plan provided vital aid for communities large and small all across Louisiana that are still working to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will work at the state level to support these communities,” Edwards said.
“This funding will provide a much needed economic boost to Louisiana, and I am deeply grateful to the Congress and to President Biden’s administration for continuing to support state and local government during this unprecedented recovery.”
The funding will be divided among the 290 municipalities and localities in Louisiana that did not get direct allocations in the American Rescue Plan because of their size.
In Livingston Parish, the communities of Albany, Denham Springs, French Settlement, Killian, Livingston, Port Vincent, Springfield, and Walker will receive a total of $8,480,345.01 in federal funding.
Larger communities, including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish and Thibodaux, are not funded through this program.
Funding is allocated based on a community’s population and will be delivered in two allocations. The first will be in June 2021 followed by the second in June 2022, or possibly later.
The program is administered by Louisiana’s Division of Administration in compliance with federal guidance.
To view all of the allocations, click here.
Below is a breakdown of the Livingston Parish communities that will receive funding, according to figures provided by the Governor’s Office:
Albany (town)
Population: 1,159
First allocation: $214,329.45
Second Allocation: $214,329.45
Total Allocation: $428,658.90
Denham Springs (city)
Population: 9,753
First allocation: $1,803,585.08
Second Allocation: $1,803,585.08
Total Allocation: $3,607,170.17
French Settlement (village)
Population: 1,192
First allocation: $220,432.01
Second Allocation: $220,432.01
Total Allocation: $440,864.03
Killian (town)
Population: 1,322
First allocation: $244,472.42
Second Allocation: $244,472.42
Total Allocation: $488,944.83
Livingston (town)
Population: 1,974
First allocation: $365,044.29
Second Allocation: $365,044.29
Total Allocation: $730,088.58
Port Vincent (village)
Population: 755
First allocation: $139,619.27
Second Allocation: $139,619.27
Total Allocation: $279,238.54
Springfield (town)
Population: 526
First allocation: $97,271.17
Second Allocation: $97,271.17
Total Allocation: $194,542.35
Walker (town)
Population: 6,248
First allocation: $1,155,418.80
Second Allocation: $1,155,418.80
Total Allocation: $2,310,837.61
