A new task force will identify how health inequities are affecting communities most impacted by the novel coronavirus as well as provide ways citizens can live healthier lives when the pandemic is over.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the creation of the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force on Friday, one day before the Louisiana Department of Health reported the state had surpassed 20,000 positive cases and 800 deaths.
There are currently 20,014 reported cases of the novel disease that have resulted in 806 deaths statewide, according to the Department of Health. Tensas Parish reported its first case on Saturday, meaning that all 64 Louisiana parishes are reporting at least one case. Forty-eight parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Edwards said the immediate assignment for the task force is to make sure communities with health disparities are “blanketed” with accurate information on COVID-19 safety and prevention; provide the medical community with best practices and protocols for treating communities with underlying medical conditions and health disparities; and ensure testing availability and ease of access for all communities.
This Task Force will begin its work immediately, Edwards said, and their research will result in the creation of a Dashboard on Health Equity.
“When we talk about health equity, we mean everyone has the opportunity to attain their highest level of health,” Edwards said. “The great thing is that the findings and recommendations made by this task force will help everyone better access quality care and improve health outcomes.
“It will also leverage our research capabilities and intellectual brainpower in a collective manner to tackle this daunting issue.”
The task force will work to minimize the spread of COVID-19 across the state but particularly in those communities “where members are most vulnerable,” Edwards said.
According to the Department of Health’s latest figures, 70 percent of Louisiana residents who have died from COVID-19 were African Americans, though they make up only 33 percent of the state’s population. Comparatively, 28 percent of Louisiana residents who have died from the coronavirus were caucasian, while 0.9 percent were Asian.
The Department of Health has also reported that 66 percent of those who died from the disease had hypertension (abnormally high blood pressure). Diabetes is the second-leading underlying health condition found in Louisiana’s COVID-19 deaths (43 percent), followed by chronic kidney disease (25 percent), obesity (24 percent), cardiac disease (22 percent), and pulmonary (13 percent).
“We’ve got to try to figure out what we can do to address that,” Edwards said in reference to those most impacted by the virus. “But the work that’s gonna be done by this task force is really gonna benefit everybody in the state of Louisiana.”
Groups that will participate in the task force include:
- Southern University’s Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy
- Xavier University’s Department of Public Health Sciences
- Health Science Centers at LSU and Tulane
- LDH Office of Public Health
- LDH Bureau of Minority Health Access
- Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- Schools of Nursing at all of Louisiana’s universities
In the short term, the task force will look at health disparities to get the state through the COVID-19 public health emergency by “making sure we’re putting out as much accurate and timely information” as possible, Edwards said.
But the information will pertain to more than telling people about social distancing, staying at home, and practicing good hygiene, the governor said, to help those most susceptible “withstand this virus should you contract it.”
“If you happen to have hypertension, make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing from a perspective of your diet, taking your medicine,” Edwards said. “Same thing with diabetes and so forth.
“Because you’ve already got these underlying conditions, so making sure that you’re treating it as well as you can from a medication perceptive and other things you can control to put you in the best possible position to withstand this virus should you contract it. The task force will work on that.”
The task force will also look long-term, Edwards said, as to what the state can do to address the underlying health conditions to ensure “better health outcomes on the other side of this pandemic as well.”
According to the statistics compiled by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Louisiana has the fifth-worst rate of diabetes among adults in the nation and one of the 10 worst rates for both hypertension and obesity.
Edwards also noted there "still too many people" who smoke, don't exercise, and drink three sodas a day rather than water, among other things.
“It is all of it," Edwards said. "Maybe this is an opportunity, given that this virus is shining a light on these disparities, to finally break through to a larger number of people and get them to change their behavior… and start managing their diseases better and do this before the disease gets so bad it’s really hard to treat.
“It’s not so abstract anymore. There is a real price to pay… and you pay the ultimate price too often in… a pandemic like we’re experiencing now. Maybe this gives us an opportunity to really drive some change in behaviors… and in society and in the way we deliver healthcare to elevate the health of the people in Louisiana.”
