After 24 months, Louisiana’s public health emergency is coming to an end.
During his annual address before the Legislative session, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will not renew the public health emergency that has been in place since March 2020, shortly after the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The current proclamation ends Wednesday, March 16. Edwards’ announcement came on the two-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 death.
“After 24 months, I will not be renewing it,” Edwards said, drawing applause from those gathered in the State Capitol.
Edwards first declared a public health emergency in Louisiana on March 11, 2020, as the number of new coronavirus cases in the state continued to grow. At the time, around a dozen people in six parishes had tested positive for the virus.
Since then, the state has reported more than 1.2 million cases and nearly 17,000 deaths.
The state has endured multiple waves of COVID-19, including the recent omicron surge that led to record-breaking increases in cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations. But the wave has cooled down in recent weeks, which Edwards said led to his decision to let the current proclamation expire with no renewal this week.
Edwards said the decision “was certainly not made lightly” and that he consulted with the Division of Administration, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency, the Department of Health, and the Louisiana National Guard “to ensure that there will be no federal aid repercussions or other adverse consequences from not renewing the proclamation.”
“Just because the proclamation is expiring doesn’t mean COVID is over,” Edwards said. “If the circumstances call for it, I will not hesitate to declare another emergency. But God willing, we will never have to see such difficult mitigation measures in our state again.”
During his speech, Edwards singled out the state’s “healthcare heroes” for their fight on the frontlines against COVID-19.
“They may be weary, but they have not wavered in their efforts to save lives,” Edwards said.
In a statement, Edwards said he and his public health advisors will continue to monitor the situation with COVID and provide the public with updates and guidance “as is necessary to manage public health in Louisiana’s communities and also to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.”
According to new community risk models from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of Louisiana’s parishes have a low risk for COVID spread.
Currently, all epidemiological data points to a decline in COVID-like illness, new COVID cases and hospitalizations. According to CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels, the majority of parishes are currently classified as “low.”
The governor recalled the challenges of the last two years amid COVID-19 in his address, saying his proclamations have been adjusted to “reflect the ebb and flow of the pandemic.”
He also noted the availability of “safe and effective vaccines that are saving countless lives” as well as “better therapeutic treatments” and “high-quality masks” as reasons the state is ready to be free of a public health emergency.
More than 2.7 million Louisiana residents have started a vaccine series, accounting for roughly 59 percent of the state's population. Of that total, 2.4 million people have completed a series, or 52 percent.
“I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that we are in a much better place today than we were two years ago,” Edwards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.