As Louisiana experiences a surge in new cases of the novel coronavirus, percent positivity, and hospitalizations, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday the next group that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
People 70 years and older will be included in the next group, labeled Priority Group 1B Tier 1, and can start receiving their first round of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, Jan. 4.
Edwards said this demographic is made up of around 485,000 people in the state that have been “most affected” by COVID-19. Though people 70 years and older have accounted for roughly 10 percent of Louisiana’s total COVID-19 cases, that group has made up more than 68 percent of the state’s total COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Priority Group 1B Tier 1 also encompasses additional healthcare workers, such as schools of allied health students, residents, and staff; end stage renal disease facility personnel and clients; home agency patients and personnel; and ambulatory, outpatient, medical, dental, and behavioral clinic personnel.
All of Priority Group 1B Tier 1 includes 640,000 people, according to officials. While speaking with reporters, Edwards stressed that vaccine doses for Group 1B will initially be “very, very limited” and available only at select pharmacies by appointment.
In the initial Phase 1B roll out, LDH anticipates that approximately 100 pharmacies in 52 parishes will receive around 10,500 doses total in the first week. Each eligible pharmacy will receive approximately 100 doses.
However, the governor said the state will receive enough doses “for us to get started, test out our systems, [and] to work out the kinks.” He expects the number of doses to increase “dramatically” over time and wants the state to have “everything ready to go” when more doses become available.
“Obviously this is great news because we really need to get as many Louisianans vaccinated as quickly as possible because that is the way that we ultimately put this pandemic behind us,” Edwards said.
The state is nearing the end of its third week of vaccinations and expects to have received more than 210,000 by Friday, according to Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Office of Public Health.
Since Dec. 14, the state has administered and logged 45,289 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, though Edwards believes the true number is much higher.
The first round of the Pfizer vaccine has gone toward the state’s healthcare workers, while the first batch of the Moderna vaccine has gone toward the residents and staff of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, and to Tier 2 hospitals and pre-hospital medical responders such as firefighters and emergency medical services.
Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine will require a second dose 21 days later, while those receiving the Moderna vaccine need their follow-up 28 days later.
The next priority group for the vaccine will be essential workers, such as teachers and grocery store workers. The governor said he didn’t know when that group — Priority Group 1B Tier 2 — would receive the vaccine but wanted them to know they’re “on deck.”
During Thursday’s press conference, Edwards said those in Priority Group 1B Tier 1 will need to contact their designated pharmacy to make appointments before going to be vaccinated. The Department of Health will release a list of 100 pharmacies on Monday. Edwards stressed that no one without an appointment will receive a vaccination.
“There is no doubt we will learn lessons next week and everyday for the remainder that we’re vaccinating people in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “We’re gonna learn lessons and realize there’s things we can do better and we will incorporate all of those lessons learned in our effort so we can improve with efficiency over time.”
Edwards’ announcement came as the state continues to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, the state confirmed its highest number of new cases in a single day since the pandemic began (4,261), a total that did “not contain a backlog of cases,” according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state added another 3,200 confirmed cases on Thursday to make it at least 3,000 new cases in three straight days, the longest such stretch to date.
The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 14 on Thursday to reach 1,731, the most since mid-April and an increase of 201 over the last four days.
For the week of Dec. 17-23, the statewide positivity rate was 10.70, an increase from the two previous weeks and the highest since July 23-29.
The rise in new cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations has led to a high number of deaths: December has been the second-deadliest month since the pandemic began, with 952 people losing their lives of COVID-19.
Only the month of April (1,623) has more fatalities from the virus. August also saw 952 COVID-19 fatalities.
“You can slice and dice it anyway you want to, but the fact is we’re going in the wrong direction in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “I am imploring people… it is never too late to do the right thing, and the right thing here is to be responsible.”
