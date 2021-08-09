With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations growing at record-setting rates, Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling upon Louisianans “who believe in the power of prayer” to join him and First Lady Donna Edwards in praying and fasting during their lunch time for three days this week.
The days of prayer will run Aug. 9-11 and are being held “for Louisiana health care workers and all of those who are sick with or affected by COVID-19,” Edwards said in a statement.
In addition to prayer, Edwards is urging all Louisianans “to help slow the spread of COVID by getting their vaccines and wearing masks whenever they are indoors and in public.”
Edwards said he asked hundreds of ministers and pastors throughout Louisiana to observe the days of prayer and fasting last week and is extending this invitation to anyone and everyone who is so inclined, “no matter their religious beliefs.”
“I believe very strongly in the power of prayer, and there are thousands of people right now in Louisiana who need to be lifted up in prayer,” Edwards said. “So I hope you will join your prayers to mine for healing and protection.
“I will be praying that our sick may fight this illness, that the medical professionals caring for them can remain strong and safe, that our children, teachers and school support staff can safely begin the school year and that our people will do everything they can to help us slow the spread of this terrible virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.