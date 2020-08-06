Gov. John Bel Edwards co-penned an op-ed in USA Today this week highlighting the importance of investing in youth programs and the impact it could have on children amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the nearly 900-word opinion piece, Edwards and Gov. Kim Reynolds, of Iowa, warned that COVID-19 is putting “our children at high risk of long-term hardship,” adding that the latest national data “highlights the growing risk that we may lose a critical part of our next generation.”
“We as governors… assess each day the growing damage of COVID-19 to our economic, educational, social and health care systems,” Edwards and Reynolds wrote. “We are especially concerned about the millions of young Americans who have been away from school for many weeks and graduating seniors who seek to enter the workforce and higher education.”
The piece from Edwards and Reynolds comes as school systems across Louisiana are nearing the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, which promises to be as different a school year as any in recent memory.
Last school year, Edwards shuttered all schools statewide in mid-March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. He eventually extended that closure for the rest of the year.
This week will mark the first time Louisiana students will gather on campuses in five months, though not all will be returning in a traditional fashion.
Multiple school systems, most notably in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, have already opted to delay on-campus learning until at least September, while others, including the one in Livingston Parish, have implemented a hybrid style of teaching featuring virtual and in-person instruction.
In the USA Today piece, the two governors stressed the importance of keeping students engaged as well as the role programs such as Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG), a national non-profit school-to-career program that is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, can play to offset “the growing risk of many young Americans being left outside the educational system, the economy and American society.”
Edwards and Reynolds serve as JAG’s chair and vice chair, respectively, and said the program has “helped highly vulnerable youth graduate and successfully transition to the workforce or post-secondary education.”
According to the governors, more than 1.4 million youth have been serviced since the organization’s inception, during both “recessions and recoveries.”
However, the governors said the COVID-19 pandemic “is different in so many ways from anything we have ever faced as a nation” and urged decision makers to place a “high priority” on sustaining programs such as JAG.
“For students without the kind of help JAG provides, many may be overwhelmed by decisions they must make in helping their families or in finding a job,” they wrote. “Many, we fear, will decide not to return to their schools when they open again.”
“We are equally concerned about all the vulnerable high school seniors who are graduating and urgently need to make a living. Often, they must work to make ends meet for themselves and their families. Yet the job market is the worst in modern history. Those graduates will compete with millions of laid-off workers who have far more experience.”
Edwards and Reynolds concluded the piece by saying that for $1,200 per student per year — “the amount of one stimulus check” — Jobs for America’s Graduates can make a decisive difference in saving the “very high-risk portion of the next generation.”
“Small investments now can make all the difference for the next generation, which will pay a wide range of dividends for decades to come,” the governors wrote.
To read the entire op-ed by Edwards and Reynolds, click here.
