Though vaccine doses for the novel coronavirus could arrive within days, Gov. John Bel Edwards cautioned that widespread vaccination for the general public will likely take “several months.”
During a press conference on Thursday, Edwards said COVID-19 vaccinations might begin in Louisiana as early as this weekend or next week. Pending federal approval, Louisiana expects to receive about 39,000 doses in its first allocation and another 40,000 the following week.
Frontline healthcare personnel — which includes hospital workers and emergency medical service personnel who work for ambulance services and fire departments — will be first in line for the Pfizer vaccine, Edwards said.
Residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living centers will get the Moderna vaccine, which unlike the Pfizer vaccine does not have to be stored in ultra-cold temperatures. Nursing homes and assisted living centers have chosen to contract with CVS and Walgreens to administer vaccinations, Edwards said.
In prioritizing vaccine distribution, the state is following recommendations from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
As many as 215,000 people are estimated to be in the first priority group for the vaccines, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. That figure includes up to 135,000 healthcare workers and up to 85,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
However, Edwards said it will take “several months” — likely not until spring or summer — before the vaccine is widely administered “to the point where we can start to put this pandemic in our rearview mirror.”
“Until we can get there, we need people here to embrace all of those mitigation measures,” Edwards said.
The governor spoke to reporters two days after he joined state and federal leaders at the White House for Tuesday’s Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit.
While “unprecedented resources” were poured into the effort, Edwards stressed that all the necessary safety steps were taken in creation of the forthcoming vaccines. Though vaccine development can take several years, Edwards said all of these steps were taken concurrently, including the mass production.
Though some may be hesitant about being vaccinated, Edwards said the vaccines have proven to be “safe and effective,” pointing to the 95-percent efficacy rate for both.
“This is one of the greatest scientific achievements of our time,” Edwards said.
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will go out “within hours” of authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via Fedex and UPS, Edwards said. However, he added that vaccination can’t actually begin until the head of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Robert Redfield, gives authorization.
“We think all of these steps will happen relatively quickly,” Edwards said. “It is possible late this weekend or early next week we will administer the Pfizer vaccine in Louisiana.”
Once Redfield gives approval, the governor said the state will “immediately” begin distribution. The Department of Health has been working on its vaccination plan since spring, alongside the CDC and those with Operation Warp Speed.
Edwards said health officials have “rehearsed extensively” for distribution with tabletops exercises and mock distributions to different healthcare providers. Though there’s “no doubt” adjustments will have to be made, the governor said “you have a tremendously dedicated and talented team here in Louisiana.”
“Louisiana is ready to go,” he said.
Not long after Edwards’ briefing, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed the widespread use of Pfizer’s vaccine by a 17-4 vote. The FDA is expected to sign off within days.
While the vaccine will be critical in ending the pandemic, Edwards warned that, “it is not going to save us now,” and urged people to adhere to mitigation measures such as wearing masks when in public, maintaining social distance, practicing good hygiene, and staying home when sick.
The country is currently in the midst of a “dangerous surge,” one that Louisiana hasn’t been spared from. In the last several weeks, the state has seen a drastic rise in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations, which are now at their highest point since the peak of the summer surge.
Edwards said he does not yet intend to impose more restrictions as numbers rise but added that “everything is on the table.”
“While there’s certainly hope on the horizon… that’s not gonna happen real soon,” Edwards said. “But what’s happening right now as we speak is a tremendous surge in positivity rate, in cases, and hospitalizations, and quite frankly an unacceptable number of deaths, all of which we believe is gonna get worse and not better.”
