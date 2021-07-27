After a near-record day for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, leaders are again calling on the public to help slow the spread of the rapidly surging virus.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health released a joint statement Tuesday, shortly after the agency released its noon update with some of the most troubling COVID-19 statistics to date.

On Tuesday, the state reported an overnight increase of 169 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the most since March 2020, the start of the pandemic. There were three days in March 2020 when the increase was larger: March 25 (220), March 31 (196) and March 26 (185).

As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 1,390 hospitalizations, which represents a rise of 1,131 since July 2 and the most since Feb. 1. Of that total, there are 127 patients using mechanical ventilators, the most since Feb. 18.

Additionally, the state confirmed 4,043 new cases on Tuesday, the largest single-day increase since Jan. 6.

In the statement, Edwards and health leaders urged individuals in Louisiana “to take immediate precautions for their own and others’ safety.” Edwards said the current rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations “is becoming increasingly scary” and that 90 percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

“As I said recently, this surge is on us, and that means it is up to each of us to do our part to bring it to an end,” Edwards said. “It’s within our power. Getting vaccinated is the best way to stay safe and healthy during this pandemic. It is the best way to put it behind us.”

Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said the current COVID-19 surge “is not slowing down.”

“As the dangerous and dominant Delta variant continues to spread and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to skyrocket, we urge all individuals in Louisiana to protect themselves and their families,” Kanter said. “Mask while indoors and get tested if you suspect you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. These are public health emergency measures that will limit death and suffering during this fourth surge.

“To ultimately put this pandemic behind us we need many more Louisianans to go sleeves up, which is why it’s so encouraging to see our weekly vaccination rate climbing.”

Last week, Edwards and health leaders issued a recommendation that all people — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — mask up indoors when social distancing is not possible.

The new recommendation from LDH came after the White House designated Louisiana “state of concern” due to its rapid case growth and insufficient vaccination rate.

“For anyone asking the question when will this end, the answer is simple: when we decide to do what it takes to end it,” Edwards said Tuesday. “The most impactful tools to make that happen are free and widely available- the three safe and effective vaccines. I am pleading with everyone who is not vaccinated and is of age to make the decision today to get vaccinated.”