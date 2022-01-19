Louisiana reached another “sobering milestone” in its continued fight against COVID-19 — 1 million cases.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, released a joint statement hours after the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest report pushed the state’s case count to 1,025,748.
“[Tuesday], Louisiana reaches another sobering milestone, with our state officially reporting more than one million cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic in 2020,” Edwards said. “And, we know that because cases are underreported, in reality many more people in Louisiana have had COVID at some point in the past 22 months.”
Louisiana passed 1 million nearly 23 months after the first case was reported in the New Orleans area on March 9, 2020. The governor declared a public health emergency two days later, and the state has been under one ever since.
Since then, the state has been through five waves of COVID-19, including the current one spurred by the omicron variant, which has led to record-breaking increases in cases, percent positivity and hospitalizations.
Though the omicron variant is believed to be less harmful than previous strains, the sheer number of people getting infected — Louisiana has set a daily record for new cases five times in the last month — is leading to a large spike in hospitalizations.
"While thankfully Omicron is on average less likely to put you in the hospital than other variants, that is just an average,” Kanter said. “While thankfully Omicron is on average less likely to put you in the hospital than other variants, that is just an average. It is still possible to get very sick from COVID-19 as the large number of people currently hospitalized in Louisiana show us.”
The majority of the hospitalizations and deaths are occurring in the unvaccinated, something Edwards and Kanter noted.
“While we are looking for early signs that this current Omicron surge is letting up, we still have far too many sick people in our state and far too many people in our hospitals with COVID,” Edwards said. “Most tragically, 15,195 Louisianans have died of this illness, which we know is now largely preventable.”
Said Kanter: “The best possible protection against being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 is getting vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.