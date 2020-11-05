Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Set for 2:30 p.m., the press conference will be live streamed on the governor’s Facebook page and can also be viewed on his website, www.gov.louisiana.gov.
With his current COVID-19 proclamation set to expire on Friday, Nov. 6, Edwards is expected to announce a new proclamation. Louisiana is currently in Phase Three of its reopening plan.
The press conference will come one day after a state judge rejected Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request to temporarily keep Edwards from renewing his COVID-19 restrictions.
On Wednesday, Baton Rouge-based district Judge William Morvant declined to issue a temporary restraining order that would prevent the governor from continuing the statewide mask mandate, business restrictions, and crowd size limits.
The current restrictions are in line with Phase Three, which the state entered Sept. 11 after a lengthy stay in Phase Two following a summer surge in new cases and hospitalizations.
Under Phase Three, most businesses are able to operate at 75-percent capacity while some bars — but not all — are allowed to reopen at a more restrictive capacity if they’re in parishes that meet certain criteria.
Edwards later amended the proclamation to allow parishes with low positivity rates to have 50-percent capacity at outdoor high school sporting events.
But that wasn’t enough for Republican lawmakers, who signed a petition the next day seeking to terminate all of Edwards’ COVID-19 restrictions. The petition, citing a state law that allows a majority of either chamber of the Legislature to end a public health emergency, was signed by 65 of the 68 House Republicans and delivered to Edwards’ office Oct. 23.
The following weekend, Landry issued a statement saying the termination process was “effective immediately” and that the governor was required by law “to issue a proclamation informing the public of the termination.”
Instead, Edwards filed a lawsuit in state court on Oct. 26 defending his COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation. He called the law being used “blatantly unconstitutional” and described the petition as “reckless and dangerous.”
Landry, who is representing House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, in the case, asked for the temporary restraining order to block the governor from issuing new restrictions on Friday, when the current proclamation expires.
He has argued that Edwards has “flagrantly disregarded the law” that required him to issue a proclamation ending the public health emergency after the petition was delivered to him.
Instead, Morvant denied the request, and both sides are expected to give arguments in a court hearing set for Nov. 12 in Baton Rouge.
Landry responded to the judge’s denial via Twitter on Wednesday.
“It is disappointing, but expected, that a district judge in BR has denied our request to restrain [Edwards],” the post read. “I invite all to log into the Zoom hearing next Thursday to watch the hearing. This is a simple case that will tell us whether our legislature even matters anymore.”
