Gov. John Bel Edwards will make an announcement regarding his current Phase Two order amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

Phase Two of reopening the state is set to expire on Friday, Aug. 28.

During a press conference Tuesday evening, Edwards said the decision regarding Phase Two is made even more difficult by Hurricane Laura, which strengthened to a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning and is expected to be a Category 4 at landfall early Thursday morning.

With almost all of the state’s focus on the storm, Edwards said there will be much less testing this week “to keep our eyes on what’s happening.” Without testing, Edwards said health officials will be unable to see the impact opening schools and universities has had on the COVID-19 numbers.

“For all of those reasons, we’re really looking at this hard and trying to figure out the right thing to do,” Edwards said. “Not just the terms of the proclamation but how long. I will have an announcement [Wednesday].”

During an interview on a Baton Rouge radio station Tuesday, Edwards hinted at the possibility of remaining in Phase Two, citing four main reasons:

-- K-12 students and college populations returning to campus

-- The possibility of using mass transit to evacuate residents in Hurricane Laura’s path and having to use shelters

-- Not having the normal amount of information and data since many of the state’s drive-thru testing sites are shut down this week due to tropical storms

-- Despite improving on key coronavirus numbers — such as positivity rate and hospitalizations — the state is still seeing “more new cases over the last seven days than you want to see per 100,000 population.”

Edwards said he had a call with Dr. Deborah Birx, of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, who told him she still had some concerns about the state of the coronavirus in Louisiana.

Louisiana entered Phase Two of reopening the state on June 5. This would mark the fourth time Edwards has extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension in June, a two-week in July, and a three-week extension in August.

“It’s a challenging time for us,” Edwards said Tuesday night, “and we want to make sure the decision is the correct one and that it gets communicated correctly.”

Edwards will address the state regarding Hurricane Laura in a press conference at 11:30 a.m.