Gov. John Bel Edwards has altered his Phase Three order regarding on-premises sale and consumption of alcohol, giving establishments an additional hour of operation.

Under Phase Three, on-site sale and consumption of alcohol will now last until 11 p.m. at restaurants, casinos, and bars in parishes that are eligible to opt in to reopen bars. The order previously ended the sale or service of alcohol at 10 p.m.

However, all bars must still close by 11 p.m.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Edwards said he made the decision following “productive” discussions with restaurant and hospitality industry leaders. Together, they agreed that extending the sale and service of alcohol “was a meaningful change we could make to the Phase 3 order.”

According to the amended order, “service and sales of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption shall only occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.”

“Limiting hours for alcohol consumption is designed to reduce the amount of higher risk behavior in the community,” Edwards said. “This change has been implemented in several states, including Colorado, and has also been recommended by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.”

Last week, Edwards advanced the state into Phase Three of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order is scheduled to run for 28 days through Friday, Oct. 9.

Under Phase Three, most businesses are able to operate at 75-percent capacity while some bars — but not all — will be allowed to reopen at a more restrictive capacity, depending on their parish’s positivity rate.

Bars have been effectively closed since mid-July when Edwards banned on-site consumption at bars during the state’s second surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Phase Three proclamation, bars can only open if they are located in a parish with 5-percent positivity rate or lower over the most recent two-week period and if the governing authority “opts in.”

Positivity rate is calculated by the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests.

When re-opened, bars can operate at an indoor capacity of 25 percent, or up to 50 people, for customers seated for tableside service. They may have no more than 50 customers outdoors, socially distanced, seated for tableside service.

All drinks must be ordered at the table and delivered by bar staff to the table.

However, those bars that meet the criteria to reopen will have to close if the parish they’re in reaches 10 percent or higher in positivity, Edwards said last week.

So far, Jefferson Davis, Plaquemines, St. Landry, and Acadia parishes have met the gating criteria and have allowed bars to open. St. John the Baptist and St. Charles parishes also qualified and opted in.

Livingston Parish did not meet the state’s gating criteria to reopen bars amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the newly-released data from the Louisiana Department of Health. In Livingston Parish, the positivity rate was 7.2 percent for the week of Aug. 27 - Sept. 2 and 8.3 percent for the week of Sept. 3-9.

Edwards said the more restrictive measures for bars are in line with guidance from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, as cases among young people and in college towns continue to grow.

According to data from the Department of Health, there have been a reported 41 outbreaks in bars — the second-most of any setting — that have led to 470 cases.