Nearly two years after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Louisiana, the state is removing all mitigation measures.
Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state’s public health emergency order on Tuesday, but he said it wouldn’t include any of the restrictions that have defined the last two years.
Louisiana has been under a public health emergency since the first reported case in March 2020. Since then, the state has experienced five waves of COVID-19 that have prompted restrictions from Edwards’ office, most notably a statewide mask mandate.
But with the most recent surge showing signs of waning in recent weeks, Edwards decided to remove existing mitigation measures, citing “many more tools” the state now has to slow the spread.
“While we remain in an Omicron-fueled surge, we are definitely on the downswing,” Edwards said. “There is a lot of COVID out there in Louisiana, and fortunately we have many more tools available to us now to prevent severe illness and death including safe and effective vaccines, booster doses, therapeutic interventions, and better quality masks.”
In a statement, Edwards said his office is still recommending that people wear face masks when they are indoors in public or in a large outdoor crowd — especially in areas that are considered high risk for the coronavirus. This falls in line with recommendations from both the Louisiana Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control.
Though masks are not required statewide in Louisiana, there are still federal regulations requiring them in health care settings and on transit, Edwards noted. In addition, local governments, school districts, and businesses can still require masks if they choose, based on the level of COVID-19 in their communities.
Edwards’ announcement comes as Louisiana’s fifth wave of COVID-19 — fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant — continues to slow from its peak in January, when the state reported historic increases in percent positivity, cases, and hospitalizations.
Still, all 64 parishes in Louisiana remain in the “high” risk category for community spread, as determined by the CDC.
Despite removing required mitigation measures, Edwards urged people “to take into account their own personal risk of serious illness if they get COVID, including if they are immunocompromised, have comorbid health conditions or are unvaccinated.”
That’ll be even more important over the coming weeks with Mardi Gras in full swing. It is believed that Mardi Gras 2020 led to the state’s first surge of COVID-19 and made the state an early hot spot for the virus.
“I hope we never go back to the kind of strict mitigation measures needed before the vaccines,” Edwards said. “I also pray each day that more Louisianans will go sleeves up against COVID and get their vaccines and booster doses, because we know these save lives.”
Edwards’ current order expires on March 16, though he may end it before that date. In his statement, Edwards said his office is working with Cabinet officials “to determine if allowing the order to expire would hinder Louisiana’s response to COVID.”
