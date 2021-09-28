The statewide indoor mask mandate will continue for another four weeks, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
The updated proclamation is in effect through Oct. 27.
The extension comes as the state continues to see improvements in cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations following a devastating fourth surge of COVID-19, fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant.
Despite the improvements, Edwards said the baseline numbers “are still far too high,” leading him to extend the mask mandate another 28 days. The mandate applies to people 5 years and older, including everyone on K-12 campuses, colleges, and universities.
“There is no doubt that our COVID-19 situation in Louisiana has improved since the peak of our fourth surge, which was largely driven by the Delta variant, and for that I am deeply grateful,” Edwards said in a statement. “Even so, the amount of COVID in Louisiana is still incredibly high.”
In May, Edwards did away with his initial mask mandate, which was first implemented in July 2020 amid the state’s second surge of COVID-19.
He reinstated the mask mandate in early August during the state’s fourth surge, a surge that resulted in record-breaking daily increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. At one point, Louisiana was reporting the nation’s highest per-capita growth of COVID-19 cases.
Edwards later extended the mask mandate ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Since the mask mandate went into effect Aug. 4, the state has seen a downward trend in its gating criteria, something Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, discussed during Tuesday’s briefing.
In the most recent reporting period, the percentage of patients reporting to emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms was down to 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, percent positivity of all COVID-19 tests had shrunk to 6.7 percent.
Kanter said the number of new cases diagnosed daily has been decreasing from the peak of the surge “for 41 days and counting.” And the biggest indicator, COVID-19 hospitalizations, have dropped from a record of 3,022 on Aug. 17 to 989 as of Tuesday, a fall of 2,033.
Still, Kanter warned that “we’re not out of the woods yet,” noting that all 64 parishes in the state remain in the “high” risk category for community transmission, as set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
As a whole, the state is reporting about 243 cases for every 100,000 residents, about 2.5 times greater than what the CDC classifies as “high.” Most of the transmission is now being driven by children 5-18 years of age.
“The good news is that we’re going in the right direction,” Kanter said. “The bad news is there’s just still a ton of COVID in Louisiana.”
Under the governor’s statewide mask mandate, face masks that properly cover the wearer’s mouth and nose should be worn indoors at all times, unless a person is in a home.
The order requires face coverings for everyone age 5 or older or enrolled in kindergarten, except for the following:
-- Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering
-- Anyone who is consuming a drink or food
-- Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired
-- Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience
-- Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes
Face coverings are highly encouraged for those ages 2 to 4 as tolerated.
As with Edwards’ previous mandate, children younger than kindergarten age are exempted if they cannot wear a mask. However, the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health strongly encourage indoor mask wearing in public for all children aged two and older, especially as they are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine.
