The city of Baton Rouge will host a federally-backed COVID-19 vaccination center that state and federal officials hope will put shots in thousands of arms over the next several weeks.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced the upcoming opening of the vaccination center in a joint statement, calling it “a vital asset in our fight against the coronavirus.”
The drive-through site will be located in the Bon Carre rear parking lot of the old Bon Marche Mall at 7359 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. It will officially open to the public on April 16, “with the capacity to deliver several thousand vaccines a day,” the statement said.
Resources for the endeavor will also go toward vaccinating those in underserved communities.
In the statement, Edwards said the state has “much work ahead of us to ensure that all Louisianans have the opportunity and ability to access this safe and effective shot that will help us end the pandemic.” Edwards also thanked President Joe Biden for approving a site in Baton Rouge “and for his commitment to increasing the number of doses available in our state.”
“Louisianans can now access vaccines through hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and community vaccination centers and events,” Edwards said. “Our work with our federal partners, especially FEMA, has been strong for the entirety of this pandemic and I am confident that this continued work will result in even more Louisianans getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Vaccine allocations for the new Baton Rouge center will come directly from the federal government “and are in addition to weekly allocations the state of Louisiana receives,” officials said.
The site will operate Tuesdays through Sundays. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment at the federal community vaccination center in Baton Rouge, click here.
On Mondays, teams from the Louisiana National Guard will conduct mobile vaccination clinics in underserved areas.
Late last month, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to include anyone over the age of 18 (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine), regardless of underlying health conditions or their employment.
As of the latest data, more than 1.3 million residents have initiated a vaccination series, roughly 28 percent of the state’s population. Of that total, nearly 900,000 have been fully-vaccinated, or about 19.5 percent.
State and local leaders said there is more work to be done in getting more people vaccinated and that the federally-backed vaccination center should help in that.
“This mass vaccination site should prove to be a vital asset in our fight against the coronavirus,” Broome said in the statement.
Added GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom: “The opening of a site this size will be beneficial in maintaining our momentum to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine. This partnership with local, state and federal teams means we will have another convenient and accessible location to help our citizens protect themselves and their families through vaccination.”
